Twitter suffers massive deactivation of accounts after the purchase of Elon Musk

Twitter routinely purges the platform of bots and fake accounts, which can cause the number of followers to drop, but the company confirmed to NBCnews that the recent outages were “organic” and not automated or bot removals, meaning hundreds of thousands of user accounts are being voluntarily disabled. .

By contrast, the number of followers of prominent politicians and right-wing personalities has seen huge increases in the days following the news of the Musk takeover. NBC News reports that the controversial representative of the Republican Party, Marjorie TaylorGreenesaw his number of followers increase by 100,000 and that the Brazilian far-right leader, Jair Bolsonarogained 90,000 followers since Monday.

Deactivations occur when users of Twitter They worry that Musk’s maximalist approach to free speech will lead to changes to content moderation on the platform and less stringent policies on abuse, extreme political groups and the return of banned users.

“My strong intuitive sense is that having a public platform that is highly trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important for the future of civilization; I don’t care about the economy at all,” Musk said at the TED conference in Vancouver on April 14.