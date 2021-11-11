Twitter takes a step towards Bitcoin and creates a dedicated team – Hi-tech

(ANSA) – MILAN, NOV 11 – Twitter is still flirting with the world of cryptocurrencies, with the creation of a dedicated team.



Twitter Crypto will be led by female engineer Tess Rinearson, who posted her new assignment on the social network. In a statement to the Financial Times, a spokesperson explained that the Crypto team will be committed to “enhancing the cryptocurrency sector by setting a strategy for the future of Twitter”. Rinearson then pointed out that: “First, we will explore how we can support the growing interest among creators in using decentralized apps to manage virtual assets and currencies. Going further, we want to understand how cryptocurrency enthusiasts can help us unlock new features. , which have to do with data, digital goods and much more “. Twitter Crypto will work closely with Bluesky, an independent group founded in 2019 by the founder and CEO of the social network, Jack Dorsey, with the aim of creating a standard for decentralizing social networks, i.e. to allow platforms to use software solutions. like algorithms, based on open code projects and not just those of today, in the hands of a few giants, who can control their behavior. This should give greater accuracy in the management of fake news and cyber bullying. Dorsey, who has always been a fan of cryptocurrencies and bitcoin in particular, has integrated digital currency into Square, the payments app he launched in March of this year. Also in the future of Twitter are non-fungible tokens, NFTs, digital collectibles that exploded in popularity in 2021 and that some social media users use as their profile picture. (HANDLE).

