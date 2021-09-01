Twitter, testing to introduce bitcoin payments is underway

Multiple sources are reporting the news of a beta test in progress on the Twitter platform. The function of payments in bitcoin – this is what you are talking about – not surprising if you think that Jack Dorsey, CEO of the social network, is an enthusiast of the crypto world and in recent months he had also announced to investors that bitcoin represents an important element for the company. In the meantime, images have circulated, like the one we publish in the tweet below: the developer Alexander Paluzzi posted a screenshot suggesting construction work.

Twitter and bitcoin: how it works

The question that arises is why on earth would a user need to ship euros or dollars – or even bitcoin – to another on Twitter? To understand this evolution you need to know the strategy of Twitter, which is moving towards a social ecosystem where not everything could be free. In fact, as regards i content creator – whether they are writers, artists or journalists – would be on the way Super Follows, a new space of the social network in which these influencers talk only with followers who pay a subscription to receive exclusive content.

#Twitter is working on the ability to receive tips in #Bitcoin 👀 pic.twitter.com/uycD3qsR5F – Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) September 1, 2021

In the past few months on StartupItalia we told you about the new function Tip Jar that, on Twitter, gives the possibility to send money using different payment options (such as Patreon). So far these transactions have taken place in dollars, but apparently the company wants to incorporate the crypto world as well. As we read on The Block, Twitter’s use of bitcoin is relying on the app Strike, which uses the Lighting Network as a payments infrastructure. At the moment it is not known if this function will ever see the light or even if it will be available in Italy.

