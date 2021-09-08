Twitter Tip Jar is updated and from now on it can also be used with Bitcoins

The most famous microblogging platform introduces two cryptocurrencies: here’s how you can monetize content on Twitter.

Since last May Twitter he introduced Tip Jar, the feature that allows content creators to monetize immediately their posts. Through this virtual saucer of tips (in reality jar means jar, but pass us the translation a little free), the followers they can like their pets in one way definitely more tangible.

For now, this functionality is the prerogative of only a few categories of users, that is creators, journalists, experts and non-profit organizations. From the start, however, Twitter promised to make it available to other groups as well. Although this has not yet happened, the microblogging platform however, it has decided to renew and expand the service, allowing those who want to transfer money in another form. Let’s try to understand what’s boiling in the pot.

Not just dollars and euros: here is the new Twitter gimmick

Twitter Tip Jar will be updated soon and will integrate an option to accept the cryptocurrencies. The turning point was identified by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who also shared one screenshot of the new feature through – needless to say – your Twitter account (below). Kayvon Beykpour, product manager of the social network, directly confirmed the news leak by retweeting Alessandro Paluzzi with the comment “Soon”. In short, you will soon be able to reward your favorite creators with a portion of Bitcoin or Ethereum.

In order for cryptocurrency payments to be collected, Twitter uses the Lightning Network, that is an always virtual second-level infrastructure that exploits shared cryptowallets to find the route as short as possible between who sends the money and who receives it. Put simply, let’s talk about a network parallel to the blockchain, that is the primary register where transactions are validated – that speeds up enormously payment and at the same time reduces commissions drastically.

⚡️🔜 https://t.co/EumSmM9caR – Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) September 1, 2021

How are virtual currencies faring today?

TRY TO READ >>>WhatsApp introduces new features for the protection of our Privacy: here is everything we know

The screenshot posted by Alessandro Paluzzi also shows how Twitter plans to integrate as well Strike, or a payment app that leverages the blockchain for payments globally and which among other things can also be used to buy and sell Bitcoin. Twitter’s adoption of cryptocurrencies returns to reiterate thegrowing importance that these are hiring in the global financial landscape, despite the many institutional initiatives aimed at discouraging its spread.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED—>NitroPhone 1, the safest Android smartphone on the planet that can also be purchased in bitcoin

Cryptocurrencies have no legal value because there is no national bank to guarantee them, they are one pure convention between buyer and seller and in fact they do not exist as an equivalent in the real world. This is why I am theirs volatility is dizzying and prone to price changes from a roller coaster. They are therefore risky, and as is typical also very profitable. At the time of this writing, a Bitcoin is worth just under 45 thousand dollars (L’Ethereum stands at $ 3,300), but in the last year it has had an oscillation of between 10 thousand and 60 thousand dollars approximately. In short, it is a financial instrument that it absolutely cannot be used lightly.