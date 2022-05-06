Twitter warns of possible ‘exodus’ of its staff and calms employees who ask ‘why bother?’

Billionaire Elon Musk bought the Twitter platform for $44 billion (Photo illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) — At a Twitter staff meeting, the first slide of a presentation posed a question that’s on the minds of many employees: “Why bother?”

Why show up and build stuff for an app that is about to be in the hands of a new owner, Elon Musk, who has said he plans to make major changes?

Why continue to earn stock options in a company that is about to go private?

The host, vice president of product Jay Sullivan, tried to appeal to the workers’ sense of community, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Exodus

Sullivan told employees that they have a responsibility to each other and with a product that is used by hundreds of millions of people, it hosts the most urgent and important public conversations in the world. They’re all in this together, she added, according to the people, who asked not to be identified commenting on internal discussions.

Twitter, which employs more than 7,500 people, warned of a potential staff exodus in a regulatory filing this week. Musk told bankers that he was considering cost cuts, including layoffs, as part of his plan to grow Twitter.

The company is unlikely to retain the same management after Musk takes over, which won’t happen for several months if the deal goes through. Meanwhile, T.witter says he won’t be making any big hires or major changes to his product, which lessens the incentive to stay.

Musk has also made it clear that he has a different philosophy about Twitter’s content moderation, which is already affecting employees who work in advertising and politics.

Twitter declined to comment.

