Twitter: what is X, the superapp in which the billionaire Elon Musk wants to transform the social network

6 October 2022

image source, Getty Images Caption, The billionaire Elon Musk returned to the fray to stay with the social network Twitter.

“Buying Twitter is an accelerator to create X, the app for everything.”

the billionaire Elon Musk he wrote that sentence on Twitter after his apparent change of heart, again, about buying the platform.

In a letter to the company, Musk agreed to pay the price he offered months ago before trying to walk out of the deal.

But with the message on the social network, the owner of Tesla Y SpaceX showed his intention to take Twitter to a new level.

BBC Technology Editor Zoe Kleinman says Musk may well be thinking of something similar to the successful apps Chinese WeChat.

WeChat is a kind of “superapp” that brings together a host of services, including messaging, social networking, payment, and food ordering. It is something that in the West does not yet exist.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Elon Musk has agreed with Twitter’s owners to pay the price he had offered in April of $54.20 per share.

Compared to its rivals, Twitter is a comparatively small platform with around 300 million users active and has never experienced the exponential growth of, say, TikTok or Instagram.

But it is considered influential and is widely used by politicians, world leaders, and businesses to share comments and opinions.

When he first announced his intentions to buy Twitter, Musk said he wanted to open up the platform to more “free speech” with less restraint, a difficult line to walk and maintain for any social media company with varying regulations and laws on the use of Twitter. hate speech in the world.

However, it may be that Musk wants to turn the platform into something very different, which could alienate his current fans but also attract an entirely new crowd, Kleinman says.

How do super apps work and what can you get with X? Tessa Wong, a BBC journalist in Singapore, tells it in the first person.

What is life like in a superapp in Asia

image source, Getty Images Caption, The delivery men of the apps deliver all kinds of products to your home.

I’m stuck at home caring for a sick child when suddenly a familiar sensation hits me: a craving for durian, a tropical fruit from Southeast Asia.

But there is no need to go to a stand or supermarket to buy it, take it home and struggle to open its spiky shell.

I just pull out my phone, open an app called Grab, and tap the screen a few times.

Forty-five minutes later, there’s a knock on my door. A delivery man hands me a bag: it’s my durian, freshly peeled and sealed in a plastic container, ready to eat.

From ordering taxis and food to paying bills and booking vacations, super apps like Grab offer an incredible variety of services.

Elon Musk is thinking of creating a so-called X, but in many parts of Asia they have been a fundamental part of our daily lives in recent years.

Caption, In Singapore, you can buy durian through an app and have it delivered to your home.

I mostly use Grab for a ride home after a night out, or order Thai takeout when I don’t have the energy to make dinner for the family.

But many in Singapore also use it to send packages and documents, or shop online: a colleague has just ordered a karaoke machine for his home.

Other extensions allow you to book bus and ferry tickets, hotel rooms, and even schedule someone to come to your home to take a covid test.

The business of digital payments

These products and services can be paid through the application’s own system. An electronic wallet is linked to your bank account or credit card, it can be configured to pay in installments or even with points that are obtained with each activity carried out through the application.

It can also be used for cashless payments, either by scanning a QR code with the app in a store or with a physical card linked to your account.

Caption, A physical Grab card linked to a bank account can be obtained.

But Grab is not the only player.

There are superapps galore, from Indonesia’s GoJek to India’s PayTM, that let you do even more, like book a manicure, order motorcycle fuel, pay a traffic fine, and even buy gold.

A course set by China

Superapps have become fashionable in a region of digital natives. In Southeast Asia alone, around three-quarters of our population uses the internet, and of that group, 88% have a smartphone.

Then there’s China’s WeChat, the original Asian super app that it is said it was the inspiration for Musk’s X.

It is a messaging and social network platform that has become one of the largest applications in the region in terms of its range of services and number of users. At last count, it is estimated to have 1.29 billion users in China alone.

WeChat is also one of the largest payment networks in China, and consumers use it to pay for goods and services and to send money to each other.

image source, Getty Images Caption, In China, even vegetable markets use WeChat as a payment system.

Some research suggests that a Chinese user spends up to a third of their hours – not counting when they are sleeping – on WeChat.

The dangers of “all in one”

Much has been written about how its ubiquity in Chinese daily life, in a society strictly controlled by the government, has turned WeChat into a tool for surveillance and censorship.

Messages, posts, and even accounts are routinely blocked for content deemed politically sensitive.

There is, furthermore, concern about how it could contribute to the various controversial “social credit” schemes in China, where citizens’ lives may be restricted based on their bank credit scores or social behaviour.

In 2020, WeChat introduced its own scoring system where users get extra privileges if they have good credit records on the app.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Conversations and interactions on WeChat are monitored by the Chinese government.

The WeChat example highlights the main concern about super apps: since everyone does pretty much everything on a few platforms, these apps end up collecting a lot of data about people and they could exert a certain power over our daily lives.

How that data is treated and to what extent governments should have access to it will be part of the debate in societies where privacy is particularly prized.

Musk’s superapp X, if it comes to fruition, may be viewed by some with suspicion as a double-edged Swiss Army knife.

For others, however, the convenience and simplicity of living life in just one app outweighs the drawbacks. For those with deep privacy concerns, there is always the option to reduce your use.

And in open markets, specialized applications will continue to compete for users’ attention, reducing the likelihood that most data will end up in the hands of just one or two companies; One of the reasons for WeChat’s dominance in China is that some apps like Twitter and WhatsApp are blocked there.

Here in Singapore I don’t do everything on Grab. Not because I’m suspicious, but I prefer to use specific apps for other things, like grocery shopping or clothes shopping, since they’re better at it.

So I’m fine with Grab because he doesn’t know everything about me, just a few things, like the fact that I love durian home delivery.