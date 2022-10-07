Business

Twitter: what is X, the superapp in which the billionaire Elon Musk wants to transform the social network

Photo of James James3 hours ago
Elon Musk

The billionaire Elon Musk returned to the fray to stay with the social network Twitter.

“Buying Twitter is an accelerator to create X, the app for everything.”

the billionaire Elon Musk he wrote that sentence on Twitter after his apparent change of heart, again, about buying the platform.

In a letter to the company, Musk agreed to pay the price he offered months ago before trying to walk out of the deal.

But with the message on the social network, the owner of Tesla Y SpaceX showed his intention to take Twitter to a new level.

