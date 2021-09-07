Twitter will accept bitcoin for the ‘Tip Jar’ feature – Hi-tech

(ANSA) – MILAN, 07 SEPT – Twitter’s Tip Jar function could soon integrate a payment option via cryptocurrencies. To find out was the Italian reverse engineer, Alessandro Paluzzi, who shared the information on Twitter. Since May, it is possible to send ‘tips’ to users of the English-language microblog for particular merits, such as sharing useful news on the platform.



Until now, to take advantage of the service it was necessary to rely on ‘traditional’ payment and collection apps, such as PayPal, while the introduction of crypto also opens up to bitcoin and ethereum. Twitter will use the US Strike network to generate invoices through the Lightning platform.



The latter allows you to make quick payments with commissions lower than those of bitcoin transactions.



All the user has to do is connect the various accounts.



Kayvon Beykpour, head of Twitter’s product strategy, later confirmed that the news is on the way. To date, only select creators, journalists, experts and nonprofits can access Tip Jar even though Twitter has confirmed an expansion to more users in the coming months.



Twitter founder Jack Dorsey never hid his interest in cryptocurrencies. The next addition is just the latest in a series of moves designed to help creators see social as an additional source of income. Twitter should also announce privacy news soon.



According to Bloomberg, the introduction of a feature is being finalized with which to hide old tweets after a certain time interval from their publication: 30, 60, 90 days or a year. (HANDLE).

