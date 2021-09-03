Twitter will accept Bitcoin payments for Tip Jar

Since the beginning of May it is possible to send a cash tip to users who share useful information about Twitter (for example, journalists and experts in certain topics). The Italian developer Alessandro Paluzzi has discovered that it will be possible to make payments in Bitcoin with functionality Tip Jar. Product Leader Kayvon Beykpour confirmed the news.

Bitcoin for Twitter tips

CEO Jack Dorsey has repeatedly expressed his strong interest in digital coins (he is also engaged in mining). The screenshot shared by Paluzzi shows the notification that Twitter will send to users to inform them of the possibility of receiving Tips in Bitcoin via the Tip Jar feature.

#Twitter is working on the ability to receive tips in #Bitcoin 👀 pic.twitter.com/uycD3qsR5F – Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) September 1, 2021

Twitter will use the service of Strike to generate the “invoices” through the Lightning network. The latter allows you to make fast payments with fees lower than those of Bitcoin transactions. The user then needs to link his Strike account.

Kayvon Beykpour subsequently confirmed that the news will come soon. Tip Jar is currently only available to English-speaking users and supports the services of Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal and Venmo.

Twitter should also announce privacy news in the future. According to Bloomberg is expected to introduce a feature that will allow hide old tweets after a certain time interval from publication (30, 60 and 90 days or one year).

Other possible features coming soon are those that will allow users to remove followers and to remove themselves from public conversations in which they are mentioned. Some news should be available by the end of the month, while others by the end of the year.