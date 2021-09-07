Twitter will accept bitcoins for the ‘Tip Jar’ feature – CorriereQuotidiano.it

(ANSA) – MILAN, 07 SEPT – Twitter’s Tip Jar function

may soon integrate a payment option via

cryptocurrencies. To find out was the Italian reverse engineer,

Alessandro Paluzzi, who shared the information on

Twitter. Since May, it is possible to send ‘tips’ to users of the

microblog in English for particular merits, such as the

sharing useful news on the platform.

Until now, you had to rely on to take advantage of the service

on ‘traditional’ payment and collection apps, such as PayPal,

while the introduction of crypto also opens up to bitcoin and

ethereum. Twitter will use the US Strike network

to generate invoices through the Lightning platform.

The latter allows you to make quick payments with

fees lower than those of bitcoin transactions.

All the user has to do is connect the various accounts.

Kayvon Beykpour, Head of Twitter Product Strategy,

he then confirmed that the news is on the way. To date, only

creators, journalists, experts and non-profit organizations

selected can access Tip Jar even if Twitter has

confirmed an expansion towards more users in the coming months.

Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter, never hid his

interest in cryptocurrencies. The next addition is just

the latest in a series of moves designed to help creators a

consider social media as an additional source of income. Twitter

it should also announce privacy news soon.

According to Bloomberg, the introduction of the

a feature with which to hide old tweets after a

certain time interval from their publication: 30,

60, 90 days or a year. (HANDLE).

