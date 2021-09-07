Twitter will accept bitcoins for the ‘Tip Jar’ feature – CorriereQuotidiano.it

(ANSA) – MILAN, 07 SEPT – Twitter’s Tip Jar function
may soon integrate a payment option via
cryptocurrencies. To find out was the Italian reverse engineer,
Alessandro Paluzzi, who shared the information on
Twitter. Since May, it is possible to send ‘tips’ to users of the
microblog in English for particular merits, such as the
sharing useful news on the platform.
Until now, you had to rely on to take advantage of the service
on ‘traditional’ payment and collection apps, such as PayPal,
while the introduction of crypto also opens up to bitcoin and
ethereum. Twitter will use the US Strike network
to generate invoices through the Lightning platform.
The latter allows you to make quick payments with
fees lower than those of bitcoin transactions.
All the user has to do is connect the various accounts.
Kayvon Beykpour, Head of Twitter Product Strategy,
he then confirmed that the news is on the way. To date, only
creators, journalists, experts and non-profit organizations
selected can access Tip Jar even if Twitter has
confirmed an expansion towards more users in the coming months.
Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter, never hid his
interest in cryptocurrencies. The next addition is just
the latest in a series of moves designed to help creators a
consider social media as an additional source of income. Twitter
it should also announce privacy news soon.
According to Bloomberg, the introduction of the
a feature with which to hide old tweets after a
certain time interval from their publication: 30,
60, 90 days or a year. (HANDLE).
Source Ansa.it