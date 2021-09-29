Twitter will accept bitcoins for the Tips function

In May 2021, the social network announced the release of the “Tip Jar” feature – now known simply as “Tips“[1] – designed to allow users to financially support content creators, but also to support causes, leaving tips to experts, non-profit organizations, journalists and a limited number of people. In September 2021 the Tips function it was finally extended to all users and, according to an announcement on September 23, from now on Twitter will accept bitcoin for the payment of tips.

Twitter will accept the use of bitcoin for the Tips function (but not in Italy at the moment)

The ability to tip is no longer restricted to a small number of accounts – regardless of the user’s popularity and number of followers, now on Twitter everyone can receive small amounts of money. Users who have Apple devices can already see the Tips feature available on their phones, while Android users will have to wait for the feature to arrive in the coming weeks.

Twitter, however, does not directly process payments made by users for sending and receiving tips: so far they have been used authorized payment services such as Cash App, Bandcamp, Patreon, Venmo and PayPal. So far, users have only had to enter their account details, for example Paypal or Venmo, on their profile in order to receive money. In the same way from this moment it is possible to use bitcoins to send or receive sums of money: it will be enough to have an account on Strike, a payments application based on Lightning Network, a decentralized network that allows for the creation of bitcoin transactions. For the moment, however, the possibility of using this cryptocurrency is valid only in United States (excluding New York and Hawaii) e El Salvador.

As stated in this regard Esther Crowford, Twitter staff product manager: “We want everyone on Twitter to have access to routes to get paid. Digital currencies that encourage more people to participate in the economy and help people send money to each other across borders and with as little friction as possible help us achieve this.“.

The opening towards cryptocurrencies and NFTs

Recently, several multinationals and even governments have sided in favor of using cryptocurrencies, and Twitter’s announcement actually comes just weeks after the El Salvador government’s decision to accept Bitcoin as a fiat currency, just like the dollar.

The choice to offer users a new payment method for the Tips function would not be however theunique Announcements planned by the social giant.

In fact, according to Mashable, Twitter would have the intention to promote theNFT authentication: as well as profiles of public interest (belonging for example to celebrities or brands) can be verified as authentic, with the attribution of a small blue badge, a badges for the authentication of non-fungible tokens, presented in profile pictures, to certify their belonging to a particular user, according to a Twitter spokesperson.

As many nft owners share them via tweets or use them as a profile picture on the platform, Twitter appears to be looking for a way to regulate this trend.