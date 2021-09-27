Twitter will allow you to add topics in “Spaces”

The vocal rooms increasingly similar to Clubhouse. 10 topics are available, for now only in English

Twitter has been working on several fronts lately, and one of those on which it is paying more attention by releasing several updates is the Spaces service, or rather the social “response” to the Clubhouse with voice rooms.

To enriching the available functions, this time, are the Topics (or arguments, without falling into forestry that technology forces to use to the delight of the late Umberto Eco), which allow those who host the Spaces to “tag” up to three topics relevant to the discussion, according to what is stated by the company founded and led by Jack Dorsey.

Evidently, however, at the moment it is an almost imperceptible addition, perhaps intended as an anticipation of something better but transparent: there are only 10 topics to choose from, exclusively in English, and only for some users who use the Android app of the platform.

Twitter states that it will expand on iOS and will soon add other topics and languages: the vagueness of the term “soon” – especially for the conception of social time – is intentional and not clear, but “as soon as possible” (in English “as soon as possible ”, an expression widely used and abbreviated with ASAP but not appreciated by Dorsey and associates).

The top 10 topics – Business and Finance, Music, Sports, Technology, Games, World News, Entertainment, Arts and Culture, Home and Family, and Careers – align with those already on Twitter, which people can choose to follow to get related content in their respective timelines.

new in Spaces: Topics! when creating or scheduling a Space, some of you on Android can choose up to 3 Topics to tag it with from a list of our top 10 Topics. BUT it’s only 10 Topics for now and we’ll expand as we build together English only (also for now!), IOS soon pic.twitter.com/6PfbZtwWMH – Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) September 24, 2021

The addition of topics – more future than current but still on the way – still brings Spaces even closer to Clubhouse’s operating dynamics, with different topics to explore and rooms to join based on.

One of the great things about Twitter is finding people who share possible niche interests, so it makes sense to add at least a few topics to Spaces and then expand them with what the platform already uses. There are several hundred available and some are really specific: you can in fact choose to follow “topics” such as dinosaurs, Bollywood Dance or “Adam Sandler”, just to name a few, ranging from an extinct species to an actor, strictly American.

Twitter has been constantly updating Spaces since it began testing late last year. In recent months, it has begun to implement Ticketed Spaces for iOS users and beyond, and has added more options for discoverability and moderation of content thus clarifying that the service is considered strategic for increasing profits.