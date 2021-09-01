Twitter, will donations soon be made in bitcoin?

According to what MacRumors colleagues reported, the latest beta of the Twitter app for iOS would include a few lines of code that would refer to support for Bitcoin by “Tip Jar”, the virtual tip jar, which allows users to make donations for your favorite content creators. In fact, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey previously hinted that a Bitcoin tipping system was under development.

Twitter introduced Tip Jar last May, as a way for users to reward content creators on the popular social media platform. If the reports prove to be well founded, BTC will be added along with Cash App, PayPal and Venmo as acceptable payment options on Tip Jar. As part of the launch, Twitter could provide a short tutorial on Bitcoin and the Lightning Network. The tutorial could also include information on complex concepts such as custodial and non-custodial wallets for storing cryptocurrencies.

A cryptocurrency tipping feature on Twitter, however, is just the latest in a series of developments focusing on the social media giant’s support for cryptocurrencies. In early August, for example, the head of Twitter and Square announced plans to build a decentralized trading system for Bitcoin. Dorsey also previously described the cryptocurrency Bitcoin as the key to Twitter’s future, stating the company’s intention to integrate BTC into services such as trading and subscriptions.

Loading... Advertisements

Bitcoin’s tip on Twitter via Lightning Network will also confirm plans to integrate LN into the social media platform, launched for the first time last June, while last July, Dorsey also revealed that Square is developing a hardware wallet of ” assisted custody “for Bitcoin.