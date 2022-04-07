Twitter will finally allow you to edit the tweets already published

Editing of already published tweets will initially only be available to users of the paid version, Twitter Blue.

Twitter has fallen from the top of the most popular social networks in recent timesdue to the great growth of Instagram and TikTok, but the company that for a few days it has Elon Musk as its maximum shareholder wants to fight one-on-one with these two platforms again and to achieve it, it has just announced that, finally, it is going to allow editing of already published tweets.

Tweet editing will be available in the coming months

As the guys from Android Police tell us, this decision has its origin in a poll posted on Twitter by Elon Musk with the title do you want an edit button?which we leave you under these lines.

Do you want an edit button? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

A few hours later, Parag Agrawal, the CEO of Twitter after the departure of Jack Dorsey, replied to this tweet saying: “The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully.”

The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully. https://t.co/UDJIvznALB — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

The results of this survey make it clear that Twitter users have been waiting for a long time to be able to edit the tweets already published, since more than 73% of the participants voted YES.

This has caused that less than 24 hours ago Twitter itself has confirmed, through the tweet that we leave you below these lines, that the possibility of editing the tweets once published will be available in the coming months initially only for users of the paid version, Twitter Blue. The social network of the little blue bird has confirmed that this decision is aimed at see how this tool works before implementing it globally.

now that everyone is asking… yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year! no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉 we’re kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible. —Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022

This means that if you are a user of the free version of Twitter you will not be able to test this long-awaited functionality, at least for nowbut if the tests with Twitter Blue users are satisfactory, it is most likely that this tool for editing tweets end up reaching the whole world sooner rather than later.

