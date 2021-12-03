Twitter will remove online photos and videos if they violate privacy

As pointed out by Twitter in a post on the blog, “misuse of the media can affect everyone, but with disproportionate effects on women, activists, dissidents and members of minority communities”.

Users can request the removal of content Anyone can request the removal of their images if they appear, without any consent, in photos or videos. In this way, we try to prevent any harassment or invasion of privacy, with the aim of protecting minorities in particular.

Requests review process analyzed from time to time The blog then details the operation better, which will not affect public figures, and usually users with a blue check, except in obvious cases of invasion into the private sphere. Furthermore, the process of reviewing removal requests cannot be standard but analyzed from time to time. It is therefore not certain that the cancellation of a photo is on a par with that of a similar image, if inserted in a context of public interest. “We will look at things where they are shared, so I would encourage people not to draw too many conclusions from similar cases that will see us as protagonists,” Twitter spokesperson Trenton Kennedy said in an interview with The Verge.