World

Twitter will remove online photos and videos if they violate privacy

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 30 2 minutes read





As pointed out by Twitter in a post on the blog, “misuse of the media can affect everyone, but with disproportionate effects on women, activists, dissidents and members of minority communities”.

Users can request the removal of content

Anyone can request the removal of their images if they appear, without any consent, in photos or videos. In this way, we try to prevent any harassment or invasion of privacy, with the aim of protecting minorities in particular.

Requests review process analyzed from time to time The blog then details the operation better, which will not affect public figures, and usually users with a blue check, except in obvious cases of invasion into the private sphere. Furthermore, the process of reviewing removal requests cannot be standard but analyzed from time to time. It is therefore not certain that the cancellation of a photo is on a par with that of a similar image, if inserted in a context of public interest. “We will look at things where they are shared, so I would encourage people not to draw too many conclusions from similar cases that will see us as protagonists,” Twitter spokesperson Trenton Kennedy said in an interview with The Verge.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 30 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Live like you? As a libertine”. And the shock sound of the Bataclan appears

November 3, 2021

Brexit, French fishermen block freight traffic in ports and in the Channel Tunnel: they ask for licenses denied by London

1 week ago

no reference to fossil fuels – Corriere.it

4 weeks ago

Polexit, because the exit of Poland from the EU worries Italian companies (it’s not just the cost of labor) – Corriere.it

November 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button