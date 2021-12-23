Twitter’s Dorsey: “that’s why I don’t invest in Ethereum”

Square’s CEO and former Twitter CEO is among the most well-known advocates of bitcoin, having previously stated that he would leave both companies to work on the primary cryptocurrency if he needed to. His recent resignation from Twitter has pushed such assumptions into the crypto community, with people wondering if you’re aiming to do just that. Dorsey has yet to confirm those plans, but has become more active in terms of discussing the asset in public.

Recently Dorsey responded to a tweet from a popular Ethereum developer who urged Dorsey to consider working on other blockchain projects, such as ETH, replying that it is “critical” for people to channel their energy on “truly secure technologies and resilient ”which are decentralized and not owned by certain individuals or institutions.

In another recent conversation on Twitter, Dorsey also answered a question from US rapper Cardi B about the possibility that cryptocurrencies could replace the US dollar. While answering in the affirmative, Square’s CEO made sure to point out that bitcoin will, but it won’t be the case for all digital assets.