Twitter’s hilarious tips to never make it to the altar

James 45 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 54 Views

Related news

“I have four days to crash a wedding and steal from the groom.”. This was what Julianne Potter was saying in 1997 when the plot of My best friend’s Wedding twisted for her. Julia Roberts masterfully played the leading lady, who had to somehow keep Michael O’Neal, Dermot Mulroney, from walking down the aisle with Kimberly Wallace, the adorable girlfriend brought to life by Cameron Diaz, even managing to get her out of a karaoke despite their shrieks.

PJ Hogan’s film was a success at the box office, thanks also to the brilliant contribution of Rupert Everett, the protagonist’s gay friend who he helps her finally get her feet on the ground and doesn’t let her dance alone at the wedding what, eye spoilersfinally celebrated. The one that is still in time to be canceled is another ceremony against which the tweeters are devising all kinds of strategies since the appeal that Rubita launched this week in the purest Roberts style.

“I have exactly 10 days to stop a wedding. Tips here”, wrote in a tweet that soon went viral and aroused the curiosity of a good handful of people who tried, in vain, to have more details on the subject:

If the accounts do not fail us, the wedding in question will take place on March 26 unless the Magic of Twitter prevents it. At the moment, there have been many who have gotten into the role to give their advice:

However, of all of them, it is fair to point out the intervention of two twitter agents that currently could prevent everything they propose:

Come on, what with Covid and Putin on your sidethe tweeter is going to have it easier than Julia Roberts to avoid that wedding of which, at least for the moment, she has not given more details.

Source link

About James

Check Also

From Megan Fox to the looks of the public, the best photos of Lollapalooza

The second day of Lollapalooza kicked off with a lot more people in the early …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved