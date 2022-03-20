Twitter’s hilarious tips to never make it to the altar

Related news

“I have four days to crash a wedding and steal from the groom.”. This was what Julianne Potter was saying in 1997 when the plot of My best friend’s Wedding twisted for her. Julia Roberts masterfully played the leading lady, who had to somehow keep Michael O’Neal, Dermot Mulroney, from walking down the aisle with Kimberly Wallace, the adorable girlfriend brought to life by Cameron Diaz, even managing to get her out of a karaoke despite their shrieks.

PJ Hogan’s film was a success at the box office, thanks also to the brilliant contribution of Rupert Everett, the protagonist’s gay friend who he helps her finally get her feet on the ground and doesn’t let her dance alone at the wedding what, eye spoilersfinally celebrated. The one that is still in time to be canceled is another ceremony against which the tweeters are devising all kinds of strategies since the appeal that Rubita launched this week in the purest Roberts style.

“I have exactly 10 days to stop a wedding. Tips here”, wrote in a tweet that soon went viral and aroused the curiosity of a good handful of people who tried, in vain, to have more details on the subject:

I have exactly 10 days to stop a wedding.

Tips here.⬇️ – Blonde (@soyrubitaaa) March 16, 2022

If the accounts do not fail us, the wedding in question will take place on March 26 unless the Magic of Twitter prevents it. At the moment, there have been many who have gotten into the role to give their advice:

Let this be the godfather. https://t.co/4DGEaQXw0r — ıllıllı 𝒹𝕒𝐧𝔻ｏ ᒪⒶ ᑎ𝓞Ⓣά ıllıllı (@Carome2) March 16, 2022

Introduce me to the bride. — The Raven (@the_raven77) March 16, 2022

At the ceremony, get up and shout that the groom is eating pizza with pineapple in secret. It doesn’t fail. — TodoJingles (@TodoJingles) March 16, 2022

A- If the wedding is foreign:

In the middle of the wedding and with a cushion under her dress, she shouts the groom’s name and demands that he take care of the child, which is hers.

B- If the wedding is your own:

Tell your partner that you have found God and that you are going to take the robes in a cloistered convent — Lee Rumble🔻 (@LeeRumble71) March 16, 2022

Put it on a Champions day at 9:00 p.m. – Manuel Huedo (@ManuelHuedo) March 16, 2022

I have to stop that wedding – La Húngara https://t.co/g8LaQwSCeT https://t.co/kG5zAGbACz – FRANY12 (@Frany_Rodriguez) March 17, 2022

Say that you’ve screwed the boyfriend, and rule. If it’s your wedding, say you’ve screwed a friend’s boyfriend. After the cancellation, the friend’s boyfriend will be waiting for you. — LITTLE 🔻🔻🔻☂️ (@Pocopel0) March 16, 2022

We all know how this works. You walk in yelling “I OBJECT” accompanied by a talking donkey and a fire-breathing dragon and that’s it. It usually works. https://t.co/dIpceY8akK — kai VI (@normiebitch) March 16, 2022

My daughter has canceled two weddings, being her, both times, the one who broke off the engagement. From the first we lost the down payment for the suit, banquet, photographer, makeup, music… From the second she has paid for the suit at the store. Better to have a bad drink than to have a bad wedding. – Carmen Jimenez (@CarmenJ33633863) March 16, 2022

For 300 euros I enter the wedding saying that you are the love of my life with a super studied script, 100% believable. More info by message.

I adapt to both men and women, friends and family.

If you don’t like my prototype I have several friends but it would be 450 https://t.co/npoHDpBJg6 – Jose Manuel (@married1996) March 16, 2022

The weddings stop at the last moment when the priest says “if someone has something to say, speak now or shut up forever” and someone opposes shouting from the public or entering the Church at that moment. — Esterhazy (@CountEsterhazy) March 16, 2022

However, of all of them, it is fair to point out the intervention of two twitter agents that currently could prevent everything they propose:

Good afternoon. – Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) March 16, 2022

Good afternoon. — Vladimir Putin 🇷🇺 ᶠᵃᵏᵉ (@TheBigBossPutin) March 16, 2022

Where is the farewell? — Vladimir Putin 🇷🇺 ᶠᵃᵏᵉ (@TheBigBossPutin) March 16, 2022

It has already been. You have to act fast. – Blonde (@soyrubitaaa) March 16, 2022

I go easy. Rush to Covid. — Vladimir Putin 🇷🇺 ᶠᵃᵏᵉ (@TheBigBossPutin) March 16, 2022

Come on, what with Covid and Putin on your sidethe tweeter is going to have it easier than Julia Roberts to avoid that wedding of which, at least for the moment, she has not given more details.

