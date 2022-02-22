Two 3-pointers by Curry drove LeBron and everyone crazy in the NBA All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star Game saw a dream display by Stephen Curry, who amazed everyone with his shots from long range.

The time to release pressure in the season has arrived. The best players in the National Basketball Association met on the same floor to dispute the NBA All-Star GameCome in Team LeBron and Team Durant.

the boys from LeBron James and company did their thing in Cleveland to stay with the commitment. Stephen Curry He was part of the Los Angeles Lakers 6 jersey team, where they combined in several plays to delight everyone present.

Even though, ‘Steph’ shone on the boardand after being booed by the fans of the venue, he exploded with a phenomenal performance by 50 units17 field goals in 30 attempts and 16 triples in 27 shots to be the MVP of the match.

The move that drove everyone crazy

Two mile-long triples by Stephen Curry unleashed madness in Cleveland. Team LeBron couldn’t believe it, but when it comes to the Golden State Warriors 30 jersey, anything from that line can happen.