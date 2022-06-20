Two actors from ‘American Jesus’, Netflix series, died in a tragic accident

The actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar, known as ‘Paco Mufote’, passed away last Thursday in a traffic accident during the production of the series “American Jesus” from Netflix.

A colleague of the actors has pointed out to the producer of putting them in danger by not providing the necessary resources or adequate material for the transfer of personnel, according to the Mexican newspaper ‘The universal’.

Novelist Rick Zazueta has revealed on his official website that the company used vehicles in poor condition to transport members of “American Jesus”even when they had to travel between cities hundreds of kilometers away and with roads that, due to their deterioration, also pose a risk.

“His death is a tragedy not only because of the theft of this talent, but mainly because these deaths are guilty (…). The actors have not stopped complaining about how badly they are being treated specifically in terms of transportation and logistics (…), old panels with smooth tires, tired and overworked drivers, the actors transported like cattle to save a few pesos,” he denounced.

The local press reported an accident that occurred on the peninsular highway at the height of the Santa Rosalía-Loreto section in which a white truck overturned, leaving two dead and six injured.

the two actors Raymundo Garduno Cruz Y Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar They had already died when the medical services arrived. The rest of the passengers in the vehicle were taken to a nearby clinic.

