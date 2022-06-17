Two actors from Baja California die in an accident | Tijuana News

Tijuana, BC.- Baja Californian actors and artistic promoters, Raymundo Garduno Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilardied yesterday in a car accident in Baja California Sur.

The accident, where six more people were injured, was recorded in the peninsular road at the height of the Santa Rosalía-Loreto road section, according to information from the site peninsulardigital. com.

It may interest you: You can sign up for Netflix’s “Squid Game” to win 4.6 million dollars

Apparently film crew “American Jesus,” a production of Netflixwas the one traveling in the white truck that overturned at noon, remaining on his helmet on the side of the road.

they find them lifeless

Paramedics from the fire department came to help the occupants of the truck, unfortunately for two of them, nothing could be done.

It may interest you: Remake of Matilda arrives on Netflix in December

Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar, “Paco Mufote”, were identified as the victims who lost their lives.

The six survivors were taken to the nearest hospital for proper treatment.