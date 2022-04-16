Entertainment

Two actors from Sex Education and many more join the Barbie movie with Margot Robbie

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 26 2 minutes read

Although little is known about her, the film Barbie It is already emerging as one of the most promising of the year. The strap inspired by the famous Mattel doll features margot robbie in the leading role, and that will be accompanied by a cast of big names.

In addition to the presence of Ryan Gosling in the iconic role of Ken, the film will also feature performances by Alexandra Shipp (Tick, Tick… Boom), America Ferrera (Ugly Betty and Superstore), kate mckinnon (Ghostbusters), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings), and Emma Mckey (Sex Education) in roles that have not been confirmed so far.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 26 2 minutes read

Related Articles

This is what Gisella Aboumrad, from Loli’s luck, looked like and looks like after losing more than 50 kilos | Gastric Sleeve | Celebs from Mexico nnda nnlt | CHEK

56 seconds ago

Jennifer Aniston has insomnia: ‘The more I worry, the harder it is to fall asleep’

3 mins ago

Kim Kardashian: how much did her family get for The Kardashians?

4 mins ago

Drew Barrymore and the hard task of forgiving her mother after placing her in a psychiatric center as a child

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button