Two actors from Sex Education and many more join the Barbie movie with Margot Robbie

Although little is known about her, the film Barbie It is already emerging as one of the most promising of the year. The strap inspired by the famous Mattel doll features margot robbie in the leading role, and that will be accompanied by a cast of big names.

In addition to the presence of Ryan Gosling in the iconic role of Ken, the film will also feature performances by Alexandra Shipp (Tick, Tick… Boom), America Ferrera (Ugly Betty and Superstore), kate mckinnon (Ghostbusters), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings), and Emma Mckey (Sex Education) in roles that have not been confirmed so far.

In addition, in recent days the presence of Issa Rae (insecure), Michael Cera (Super cool), Hari Nef (And Just Like That), Ariana Greenblatt (Borderlands), and comedy veteran, Will Ferrell. Like the previous ones, the roles of the latter remain secret.

Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Emerald Fennell, and Scott Evans

As with Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s latest film, the cast continues to grow day by day. In the last few hours, the site dead line confirmed the addition of more names to the cast. As it has transpired, they add Kingsley Ben Adir (SecretWars), Rhea Perlman (Matilda), Sharon Rooney (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain), Ana Cruz Kayne (Painkiller), Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy) and Jamie Demetrius (fleabag).

Weeks ago, the presence of Emma Mckeyknown for her role as Maeve in sex education, the Netflix comedy. In addition to being designated as Margot Robbie’s double, Emma will have the opportunity to share the screen with two other Sex Education students. According to Deadline’s report, the actors Ncuti Gatwa Y Connor Swindells, also join the production of Barbie. In the case of Gatwa he plays Eric Effiong, while Swindells plays Adam Groff. In fiction, both were a couple.

Connor Swindells and Ncuti Gatwa also join the cast.

Will also be Scott Evans (Grace and Frankie), who is the younger brother of Chris Evans (Captain America), and emerald fennellknown for her role as Camilla Parker Bowles in the series The Crownand for directing Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Womanfor which he won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

At the moment the details of the plot continue to be kept under lock and key, but with Greta Gerwig Behind the scenes, we can be sure that it will not be a conventional version of the doll at all. The script for the film was written by Gerwig together with her usual collaborator and husband, Noah Baumbach (Story of a marriage). The Barbie movie is coming sometime in 2023.

