“Two actors of the cast have never been on the set”

The shooting of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has started for about ten days, while the arrival of the film is scheduled for the distant 2023. James Gunn is once again at the helm of the project, and tells us a strange curiosity: two characters who make part of the cast, they have never actually been on the film set!

We are obviously talking about Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, who in the film do the dubbing for Rocket Raccoon and Groot. The two generally work right in the dubbing booth without the need for them to go to the set, where their characters are represented by actors who mainly serve to give guidelines for the work in post-production.

This was revealed by Gunn in responding to a comment from a fan on Instagram. “Rocket’s acting and motion capture are always brought to the screen by [Sean Gunn]”said the director.” The voice is from Bradley. Neither Vin nor Bradley have ever actually been on the set of Guardians. “That sounds absurd, but it doesn’t surprise us when we think about busy schedule of commitments of the two famous actors.

Maybe if all goes well, they could enter as guests on the set of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special coming up at Christmas 2022. Who knows.