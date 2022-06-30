Two advances through the southern Caribbean and will pass near Venezuela and Colombia

The second potential cyclone this year in the Atlantic basin will pass this Wednesday through the southern Caribbean Sea near the northern coast of Venezuela, with a high probability of becoming Tropical Storm Bonnie on its way west, reported the National Center for US Hurricanes (NHC)

At 08:00 Eastern US time (12:00 GMT) the system was moving about 30 miles per hour (48 km/h) and its maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour (65 km/h).

Tropical storm force winds extend up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center of the system, which is about 85 miles (136 km) from Curaçao and 350 miles (565 km) from the northern part of the Curaçao peninsula. La Guajira, in Colombia, after having passed near the southern Windward Islands.

According to the forecast trajectory, Dos, as the NHC calls it, will pass through the southern Caribbean Sea near the northern coast of Venezuela today and on Thursday morning it will be near the La Guajira peninsula, in Colombia, before entering southwestern Caribbean on Friday.

The trajectory pattern shows the system crossing the Central American isthmus on Friday afternoon-night, but not as a hurricane, as it appeared on Tuesday, but as a tropical storm.

The trajectory cone covers a wide area of ​​Nicaragua and part of Costa Rica.

The NHC forecasts some strengthening of the winds during the next few days while the system remains over water.

“It is expected to become a tropical storm as it moves west across the southern Caribbean,” said the NHC, a Miami-based agency of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The probability of formation of a cyclone in 48 hours is 80% in the 48-hour forecast and 90% in the five-day forecast.

Heavy rains are expected in the Windward Islands and northeastern Venezuela today and from the ABC Islands (Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao) to portions of northwestern Venezuela and northeastern Colombia today through Thursday, and there is a risk of flash flooding in some areas.

The Venezuelan islands of Margarita, Coche and Cubagua, as well as Bonaire, Curaçao, Aruba, the coast of Venezuela from the Paraguana peninsula to the border with Colombia, including the Gulf of Venezuela, are under a tropical storm warning.

Also the coast of Colombia from the border with Venezuela to Santa Marta

In addition, there is in effect a tropical storm watch (passage in 48 hours) for the coast of Venezuela from Pedernales to Cumaná.

So far in the current hurricane season in the Atlantic, which began on June 1 and, according to the meteorological services, is going to be more active than normal, there has only been one named storm, Alex, which formed on June 5 near the Yucatan Peninsula with the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, the first to form this year in the Pacific area.