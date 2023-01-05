Two Air Force planes arrived in Culiacán after the capture of Ovidio Guzmán; AICM warns of flight cancellations

Ovidio Guzmán López los Chapitos cualiacanazo Sedena (Illustration: Infobae / Jesús Avilés)

two planes Boeing 737 of the Mexican Air Force (FAM) arrived in Culiacán, Sinaloa, after the strong operation in the state before the alleged Ovid’s recapture The mouse guzman lopezson of capo Joaquín El Chapo Guzman Lorea.

Amnesty International demanded AMLO guarantee security in Culiacán after the capture of the son of “El Chapo” Guzmán Before the capture of one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, the state capital has registered heavy shootings and fires

aircraft FAM3526 (Boeing 737-8MC) and FAM3527 (Boeing 737-8ZY) left the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) and landed at the Culiacán International Airport. The first of them (FAM3526) remained in the port of Sinaloa, however, the second (FAM3527) took off again at 10:00 a.m., presumably with Ovidio Guzmán heading to Mexico City (CDMX).

Two planes from the Mexican Air Force (FAM) took off from the Felipe Ángeles Airport heading to the Culiacán airport. (Flightradar24)



The arrival of the units was documented by a user of instagramidentified as Ernesto Ramos, who also assured that the Culiacán airport was closed and its roads “were blocked on all sides.”

Ovidio Guzmán would already be in Mexico City; he would be sheltered in the FGR hangar Elements of the Ministry of Defense recaptured the son of Chapo Guzmán after a strong operation by the Armed Forces

According to what was reported by the young man, the arrival of the plane of the Armed Forces (FFAA) was received by bullets: “They were caught with bullets and the plane had to take off again,” he said.

“I was recording when and they received bullets.”

A traveler captured the arrival of an armed forces plane upon arrival at the Culiacán, Sinaloa airport.

It should be noted that in the midst of uncertainty over the possible transfer of The mouse, the international airport of culiacan advertisement the permanent closure of its facilities from 08:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on January 5. Same case with the International Airport of Mazatlanwhich will close its facilities from 9:20 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for the safety of the passengers.

Culiacán under fire: reported drug blockades after recapture of Ovidio Guzmán; suspend classes The Secretary of Public Security of Sinaloa, Cristóbal Castañeda, asked citizens to take shelter in their homes in the face of the riots in Jesús María

For his part, he Mexico City International Airport (AICM) warned of possible cancellations or delays of flights between Sinaloa and the capital. Meanwhile, the Felipe Ángeles has not issued a statement in this regard.

In this sense, the airline Aeromexico confirmed the cancellation of flights to and from Culiacán, Los Mochis and Mazatlán.

For the safety of all passengers, the airport will be closed from 08:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., if you have any questions about your flight, contact your airline, avoid going to the airport. We recommend you follow official sources. #NoFakeNews – Culiacán International Airport (@AeropuertoDeCUL) January 5, 2023

⚠️ #AICMinforms Derived from the closure of airports in Sinaloa, there may be cancellations and/or delays of flights between said entity and the #AICM.

We ask you to be aware of your airline, for possible changes in your itinerary. — @AICM_mx (@AICM_mx) January 5, 2023

Thus, the embassy of the United States in Mexico asked American citizens do not travel to Sinaloa before the shootings in Culiacán that spread to Los Mochis and Guasave.

To this, the agency recalled that Sinaloa is in level 4 “Do not travel”.

The intense operation, presumed capture and transfer of Ovidio aroused days before Mexico hosted the X Summit of North American Leaders, where López Obrador would delve into – among other topics – the problem of safety with their counterparts from Canada, Justin TrudeauY USA (USA), Joe Biden,

Under this tenor, it is pertinent to point out that Ovidio Guzmán appears as one of the main objectives of the neighboring nation, whose authorities charged him in February 2019 for cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana trafficking before the Columbia/Washington District Court.

For this reason, the US government offered a reward of 5 million dollars for any information leading to the capture of the 32-year-old drug lord.

