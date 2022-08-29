Two Air France pilots suspended for fighting inside the plane’s cabin

Paris Two Air France pilots have been suspended after a physical fight in the cockpit of a plane bound for Geneva to Paris in June, an airline official said on Sunday.

The flight continued and landed safely.added the source who emphasized the airline’s commitment to safety.

The Swiss newspaper La Tribune reported that the pilot and co-pilot got into an argument shortly after takeoff and briefly grabbed each other’s collars after one punched the other.

Cabin attendants intervened and one crew member stayed the rest of the flight in the cockpit with the pilots, the report said.

The news comes after the French air research agency, BEA, issued on Wednesday a report according to which some Air France pilots are not respecting the rules during security incidents.

The report focused on a fuel leak on an Air France flight from Brazzaville in the Republic of Congo to Paris in December 2020. The pilots diverted the plane, but did not cut power to the turbine or land as soon as possible. , as established by the rules. The plane landed without incident in Chad, but the BEA report warned that a fire may have broken out.

He cited three similar cases between 2017 and 2022 in which he said pilots acted based on their own analysis rather than following established protocols.

Air France announced that as a result of the report it would carry out an audit. He promised to follow BEA recommendations, such as letting pilots study their flights afterward and rewriting instruction manuals to clarify mandatory rules.