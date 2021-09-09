Two Amici dancers dance with Camila Cabello in Cinderella

Big screen debut for Giuseppe Giofrè And Sebastian Taveira. The two Amici dancers are in the dance troupe of the movie Cinderella, available on Prime Video.

From his Instagram profile, Giuseppe shared a video that sees him dancing with the protagonist Camila Cabello in the final scene, on the notes of Let’s Get Loud. With him also his colleague Sebastian.

Giuseppe Giofrè and Sebastian Taveira

Giuseppe won in the Ballo di Amici category in 2012. With the talent victory his career took off. He participated in the corps de ballet of the likes of Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift. With the latter, in particular, the association was quite prolific. Until the film debut in Cinderella.

Sebastian participated in Friends in 2017, conquering the second place. Despite the missed victory, he is hired by Maria De Filippi as professional in the dance troupe of talent. Meanwhile, join joins the company of Eleonora Abbagnato and participate in the musical “Magic Mike” from London.