Two and a half months in jail for posing as a doctor

An individual who he pretended to be a ‘medical biologist’ has accepted this Tuesday a sentence of two and a half months in prison for a professional trespassing crimeafter reaching an agreement with the prosecution and the Prosecutor’s Office in the Criminal Court No. 6 of Palma.

According to the evidence provided by the Col·legi de Metges de les Illes Balears (Comib) in its complaint, the now convicted, ECB, advertised himself as a ‘medical biologist’ without having the necessary qualifications to do so. Also, went to fairs where he advertised services related to ‘biological medicine’.

ECB, which had a private consultation in the city of Incawas denounced by the Comib before the Investigating Court No. 3 of this city in October 2021, as soon as it became aware of the facts.