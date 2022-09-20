Two and a half months in jail for posing as a doctor
Courts of Palma de Mallorca.
An individual who he pretended to be a ‘medical biologist’ has accepted this Tuesday a sentence of two and a half months in prison for a professional trespassing crimeafter reaching an agreement with the prosecution and the Prosecutor’s Office in the Criminal Court No. 6 of Palma.
According to the evidence provided by the Col·legi de Metges de les Illes Balears (Comib) in its complaint, the now convicted, ECB, advertised himself as a ‘medical biologist’ without having the necessary qualifications to do so. Also, went to fairs where he advertised services related to ‘biological medicine’.
ECB, which had a private consultation in the city of Incawas denounced by the Comib before the Investigating Court No. 3 of this city in October 2021, as soon as it became aware of the facts.
Sentenced to two and a half months in prison
Finally, after reaching an agreement with the accusation presented by the legal advice of the Comib, represented by Marian Fusterthe false doctor has been sentenced to two and a half months in prison for a crime of professional intrusion.
Among the tasks of the Col·legi de Metges is the fight against professional intrusion and the defense of good practice, as an element to guarantee the correct medical care. In this sense, “the Comib will not accept or tolerate any type of intrusion in the medical professionsince it implies a risk to the safety of the patient and the health of the population in general”, as indicated by the college in a c.
The Comib understands that professional intrusion in the medical field is a scourgeTherefore, in its duty to protect the population, the collegiate institution will prosecute misleading and false messages and activities.
Although it may contain statements, data or notes from health institutions or professionals, the information contained in Medical Writing is edited and prepared by journalists. We recommend the reader that any questions related to health be consulted with a health professional.