two arrests in Bogota airport -VIDEO

The Colombian authorities they have requirement hundreds of wild spiders and other insects, preventing illegal smuggling into Europe.

According to the statements of the environmental authorities of Bogota, in the’El Dorado airport, the principal of the capital, have been confiscated at least 232 tarantulas, 67 cockroaches, 9 spider eggs and a scorpion with seven small scorpions.

As for the smugglers, it’s about two German citizens; after having confiscated the insects in their possession the two were arrested at the airport this Thursday. The animals were crammed into plastic containers, hidden inside a suitcase.

The guilty tried to defend themselves by declaring that they were carrying that cargo for “Academic reasons”. According to the report conducted by ‘The Independent’, the authorities did not believe the excuse, reminding the two that they did not have a permit to transport animals outside the Colombian territory.

The smugglers were thus arrested and I am now awaiting trial.

In a video posted on the web, authorities are seen opening the plastic boxes to examine their contents. This is not a video for the faint of heart! They see themselves different tarantulas of various species and sizes, and a cockroach walking on the hand of one of the officers.

There environment secretary of Bogota, Carolina Urrutia commented on the case, saying that even if wild animals were to be used for scientific research, you must have a permit issued by the relevant authorities, to be able to legally cross the nation’s border.

Smuggling not only insects, sharks are also targeted: the chilling numbers

He continued, adding, “We haven’t had such large tarantulas since 2018 and on bigger that we found this year it was shark fins“.

The case affected the beauty of ben 3,493 shark fins, obtained in Colombia and being shipped to Hong Kong. Illegal trafficking in animal parts was thwarted in September of this year.

It is calculated that such a large number of fins have been subtracted from a number among 900 and 1000 shark specimens.

According to official data, 11,000 specimens have been stolen in the last year alone.