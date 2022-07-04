Two Beaches Closed for Swimming – NBC New York

NEW YORK – Swimming at two Long Island beaches was suspended Sunday after a lifeguard participating in a training exercise at Smith Point Beach was bitten by a shark.

The lifeguard was one of several in the water for a safety drill Sunday morning when the shark came up and sank its teeth into the man, Suffolk County Executive Steve Ballone said.

The shark was reportedly between 4 and 5 feet long.

The victim was able to get out of the water and make it to the station where he was bandaged before going to Southside Hospital, Ballone added.

Smith Point and Cupsogue beaches will be closed for the rest of the day, parks officials announced on Twitter.

Notice for Smith Point and Cupsogue beaches: swimming has been suspended due to dangerous marine activity as Sunday, July 3. — Suffolk County Parks (@SuffolkParks) July 3, 2022

The beaches were expected to reopen Monday for the July 4 holiday, the executive said.

Lifeguards will continue to monitor beaches with drones, paddle boards and personal watercraft, as well as watching from shore.

A fisherman caught a crocodile trying to attack and a bull shark. This was the outcome.