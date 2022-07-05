Two Beaches Reopen for Swimming After Shark Bites Lifeguard on Long Island – NBC New York

NEW YORK – Two Long Island beaches reopened for swimming Monday morning after a lifeguard participating in a training exercise at Smith Point Beach was bitten by a shark on Sunday.

The lifeguard was one of several in the water taking part in a safety drill Sunday morning, when the shark approached and bit the lifeguard in the chest. When the lifeguard tried to ward off the shark, she hit him with her hand and his hand was also injured.

The shark was reportedly between 4 and 5 feet long.

Smith Point and Cupsogue beaches will reopen for swimming at 10 am as of Monday, July 4. — Suffolk County Parks (@SuffolkParks) July 4, 2022

The victim was able to get out of the water and make it to the station where he was bandaged before going to Southside Hospital where he had stitches, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said. He added that the lifeguard was in “very good spirits.” He is now home recovering.

Bellone said someone saw a shark after the morning bite, but it was unclear if it was the same shark that attacked the lifeguard.

Lifeguards will continue to monitor beaches with drones, paddle boards and personal watercraft, as well as watching from shore.

Beach officials said the attack was only a matter of time, as the number of bait fish has increased in recent years and moves ever closer to shore. These fish are what the bigger ones like to eat, like sharks.

This marks the first reported shark attack at Smith Point since the beach opened in 1959, according to the Parks commissioner.

A fisherman caught a crocodile trying to attack and a bull shark. This was the outcome.