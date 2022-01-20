Two Bitcoin Trading Indicators Suggest An Imminent 62% Rise

Over the past 14 days, Bitcoin (BTC) has remained below $ 45,000, 40% lower than the ATH of $ 69,000. This movement mirrors the movements seen in late September 2021, when the price of BTC remained linear for 11 days, 36% lower than the ATH of $ 64,900 on April 14.

Bitcoin price on Coinbase, in USD. Source: TradingView

To understand if the current price momentum mirrors that of the end of September, traders must analyze the premium of Bitcoin futures contracts, known as the “base”. Unlike a perpetual contract, fixed calendar futures do not have a funding rate, so their price differs from that of normal exchange spots.

By measuring the difference between futures and the spot market a trader can calibrate the level of positivity in the market. Excessive optimism on the part of buyers prompts three-month futures contracts to trade at an annualized premium of 15% or more.

Premium 3-month Bitcoin futures in September 2021. Source: laevitas.ch

For example, at the beginning of September, the “base” rate fluctuated between 9% and 13%, a confidence index; but on Sept. 29, just before Bitcoin broke the $ 45,000 resistance, the 3-month futures premium was at 6.5%. Generally, a percentage below 5% is considered bearish, so the reading of 6.5% at the end of September showed that investors had little confidence.

Premium 3-month Bitcoin futures. Source: laevitas.ch

Regarding the current market conditions, we find several similarities with September 2021, which is just before Bitcoin broke the resistance towards a 62% rally. First, the current premium of futures contracts stands at 6.5%; moreover, recently the indicator was between 9% and 11%, showing a slight optimism.

Positive and unexpected market movements happen when investors least expect them, and this scenario appears to be happening right now. To confirm this theory, the options market should also be analyzed. 25% delta skew compares call (buy) and put (sell) options. The indicator is positive when “fear” is prevalent, as the premium of put options is greater than call options.

The opposite happens when market makers are bullish, shifting 25% delta skew to the negative area. Readings that vary between -8% and + 8% are defined as neutral.

25% delta skew of Bitcoin options on Deribit in September 2021. Source: laevitas.ch

In September 2021, the 25% delta skew was hovering around 10%, indicating some stress on the part of options traders. At that time, market makers and arbitrage desks accumulated protective (bearish) put option positions.

Deribit Bitcoin options 25% delta skew. Source: laevitas.ch

According to the current 25% delta skew, options traders are neutral. However, on January 10 the benchmark approached the + 8% threshold, indicating slight bearish sentiment.

Derivatives data indicates that current market conditions mirror those of late September, when Bitcoin’s 24-day downtrend reversed, starting a 62% rally over the following three weeks.

Will the same phenomenon be repeated? Bitcoin bulls are sure of that.