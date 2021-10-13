Two boys aged 9 and 14 earn $ 30,000 a month by mining Bitcoin and Ethereum

Ishaan Thakur and Aanya Raj, two single brothers 9 and 14 years, have successfully embarked on the path of cryptocurrency mining, earning money $ 30,000 a month. The two brothers of Indian origin have their current headquarters in Texas, where they live with their parents.

“Mining cryptocurrencies just like mining gold or diamonds,” says Ishaan. “Instead of using shovels, you mine with computers. Instead of finding a piece of gold or a diamond in the mine, you find a cryptocurrency.”

It all starts almost for fun, when the elder brother Ishaan Thakur consulting videos on YouTube turned his gaming computer into a cryptocurrency mining facility, in particular Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ravencoin.

In April, the two brothers started Ethereum because it was easier to mine and earned $ 3 on their first day. Parents have supported the choice of children from the beginning who instead of playing video games have decided to get to know the new technology.

The incredible story of two little miners. From the desk to the data center

As the days and income went by, the two brothers decided to take the plunge, which is to open their own crypto mining company called Flifer Technologies, thanks to the help of the father. Here the business of the two teenagers grows considerably, especially with the purchase of new equipment and machines such as Antminer ASIC and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti video cards capable of mining even Bitcoin.

Loading... Advertisements

“We moved from my desk to the garage, as there was too much heat and noise in the house. We became too big for the garage, since the heat and noise was excessive, “says Ishaan.” Now we only use the garage to build and test mining rigs. ready, we transfer them to a professional data center with air conditioning in downtown Dallas. “

Although the activity continues at home, the brothers say they do use 100% renewable energy , as they consider themselves environmentally friendly. In total, for both their home and data center, the electricity bill costs just under $ 3,000 a month.

Earnings have reached $ 30,000 a month, and they don’t seem to be satisfied. The two boys in August said they wanted to make money $ 36,000 in September.

Follow us on our Instagram channel,

lots of news to come!