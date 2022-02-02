Two British fighters intercept 4 Russian Tupolevs flying close to British airspace. Russian ships in the Strait of Sicily

Two fighters Typhoon of the Raf took off from Scotland and they tracked down 4 Russian warplanes flying north of the Scotland and they were approaching the United Kingdom. To report it is the site of Bbc. While Russian military ships they crossed the Strait of Sicily continuing on their route towards the eastern Mediterranean.

According to what he reports on his Twitter profile Jonathan Bealedefense correspondent of the British public broadcaster, they are Russian bombers Tupolev Tu-95called ‘Bear’ by the Bornwhich have never entered the airspace of the United Kingdom. They would be two dated, dating back to Cold Warwho then moved away.

A similar story had last occurred last November. It must be said that episodes of this type have been happening for some time, but they arouse some attention now with the voltage higher and higher betweenAtlantic alliance and the Russia for the Ukrainian question.

The ships, on the other hand, have been spotted thanks to the photos taken by Sentinel-2 satellitewhich showed the Russian naval team of class Ropucha and belonging to the Baltic Fleet south-east of Sicily directed towards the Greece. According to the French website Coupsurethe ships are followed by the HNoMS Fridtjof Nansena Norwegian Navy frigate that is the forward lookout for the task force led by the American aircraft carrier Truman. “Geolocation and identification performed with the help of an anonymous”, specified Coupsure.