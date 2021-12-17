Two Buffett’s Best Stocks to Buy and Keep Forever

One of the best ways to make money on the stock market is to invest like big investors do. And that is precisely why we should take a cue from Warren Buffett’s investment choices. These are the two best actions chosen by the oracle of Omaha

When Warren Buffett took over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, the company was valued at just $ 19 per share. Today, the Berkshire Hathaway shares (NYSE: BRK.A) are trading at approximately $ 454,505 each, which equates to growth of over 2,310,000%.

Read also: The secret of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger’s success

Buffett’s incredible financial acumen and foresight earned him the nickname ‘the Oracle of Omaha‘, and it is no wonder that people around the world turn to the famous investor to choose the stocks to invest in and his advice on money management. With Buffett’s incredible track record in mind, read on to learn about the two securities backed by Buffett that is worth buying and holding in the long run.

Online Trading Guide | How to start from ZERO in an easy way!



Investing in Amazon shares

Amazon it doesn’t look like a typical Buffett title. The ecommerce and cloud computing industries are highly technological and extremely complex, and the same is fair to say about many of Amazon’s emerging growth bets. The company is also trading at around 82.5 times its expected earnings this year and has never felt like a traditional ‘value action‘Buffett’s favorite, at least by most metrics.

However, if you look at other features Buffett liked in his own individual choice strategies (stock picking), it’s much easier to see why the tech giant has earned a position in the Berkshire portfolio. First, Amazon’s core businesses have fantastic competitive advantages. The benefits of the company’s technology and infrastructure in online retail spaces and cloud services indicate that the company is seeing strong growth in both of these categories for decades to come and its leading positions in these industries they also strengthen other aspects of the business.

Innovation isn’t easy, and there’s a strong reason why no company has a better track record of debuting influential services and technologies over the past two decades. Amazon’s handling and execution has consistently been phenomenal and hers leading positions in e-commerce and cloud computing they have created a foundation that should help it achieve great success in digital advertising, artificial intelligence, robotics and other promising growth trends.

The Amazon shares (NASDAQ: AMZN) occupy a relatively small position in Berkshire’s portfolio, however, the tech giant runs a fantastic business and looks well positioned to win in the future.

That said, you can understand that buying and holding Amazon stock for the next few years is definitely a good investment.

Read also: Are Amazon shares a good investment for the next 20 years?

Amazon Live Stock Chart (AMZN)

Trade Stocks with a Regulated Broker

Investing in Berkshire Hathaway stocks

Warren Buffett may be best known for buying and holding winning stocks, but Berkshire Hathaway has actually been a salesman for the past four quarters. Through the company’s earnings, incoming dividend payments and stock sales, the investment conglomerate ended its third quarter with a record $ 149 billion in cash. Despite the reduction in its overall position in equities over the past year, Berkshire Hathaway was particularly aggressive in buying a title – hers.

The share repurchase it reduces the number of outstanding shares of the company, thus also increasing the earnings per share for investors, but there is another important aspect; the large buyback initiative indicates that the Berkshire team is generally struggling to find other great deals on the market.

Warren Buffett, Vice President Charlie Munger, and Berkshire analysts have historically been adept at identifying big opportunities, and the combination of the company’s growing amount of liquidity and its huge drive to buy back shares is sending a clear message to investors. Aside from his own actions and a handful of other names, Buffett’s team isn’t seeing many buying opportunities right now.

With the market in a volatile state and more uncertainty on the horizon, Berkshire Hathaway stock looks like a great buy.

In addition to Amazon, buying Berkshire Hathaway stock will give you exposure to a diverse selection of industry-leading companies including Apple, Coca Cola, Bank of America And American Express. And when Buffett gets more aggressive in putting that huge $ 149 billion cash to work, shareholders will enjoy the benefit of having one of the largest investors in history on their side.

Berkshire Hathaway stock chart

Trade Stocks with a Regulated Broker

How to invest in stock market shares – Download the new EBOOK for FREE!



How to invest in stocks with CFDs

Investing in the stock market does not necessarily mean buying shares. The financial world offers many possibilities, one of them is online trading. Through trading it is in fact possible to invest in stock market shares very quickly and with a series of advantages listed below.

Those who choose to invest in stock market share CFDs does not mean that they are buying the company’s stock but are investing in its performance; whether the price goes up or down, thanks to trading it is possible to gain (or lose) in any direction the prices go. Furthermore, thanks to financial leverage it is possible to commit very low capital while still moving a greater amount on the market (up to 30 times higher for retail investors).

If, for example, investing € 1,000 with a 1: 5 leverage results in profits or losses equal to those of an investment of € 5,000. Leverage is a double-edged sword as, in addition to expanding profits, the same goes for losses. For this reason, the use of too high levers can be risky and generally not recommended for those who have no experience.

Where to invest in stocks with CFDs

To invest in shares through CFDs it is necessary to contact an online broker, one of the most reliable and well-known is certainly ActivTrades (see here ActivTrades review).

ActivTrades is a London broker born in 2001 and is one of the best known and most successful in the world of online trading; has all the necessary regulations to operate on the financial markets and offers a reliable and safe trading environment. Clients can enjoy the benefit of having their investments protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) of which ActivTrades is a member. This body requires brokers to keep client accounts segregated, so as to offer maximum security of their capital.

Among the advantages of trading with ActivTrades we cannot fail to mention its reliability, security, the cutting-edge tools of its ActivTrader trading platform, competitive prices and particular attention to customer support and offers very low commissions and spreads.

The trading platforms available on ActivTrades (MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and ActivTrader) allow you to trade more than 1,000 CFDs on stocks, stock indices, currencies, commodities and ETFs.

ActivTrades also offers advanced trading tools with which you can check your profits and losses, the minimum deposit required for opening an account is 1,000 euros.

Like the best Forex and CFD Brokers, this Broker allows all subscribers to enjoy a free demo account with which it is possible to simulate operations without committing one’s money. The demo account faithfully replicates the real market with the only difference that the money invested and earned is virtual and does not allow for real gain.

To find out more about ActivTrades’ offer, visit the website www.activtrades.eu/it

Stay up to date on our news

If you liked this article, share it on your social networks and follow Where to invest on Google News, Facebook, Twitter. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and / or experiences by commenting on our articles.

To stay updated on the news published on our portal, activate the notifications from the green button at the top (Follow us) or subscribe to our Telegram channel of Where to Invest

Explicit Risk Warning: We accept no liability for any commercial loss or damage due to reliance on information contained within this site, including data, quotes, graphics, and buy / sell signals. Trading on the financial markets is one of the riskiest forms of investment possible. All prices and buy / sell signals are indicative and not suitable for trading purposes, furthermore, they are not provided by an exchange, but rather by market makers, so they may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price. We accept no liability for any commercial losses that may be incurred as a result of using this data. The text shown does not constitute consultancy by Dove Investire nor, even less, an offer or solicitation to buy or sell financial instruments. The information contained therein is in the public domain and is considered reliable, but the Dove Investire portal is unable to ensure its accuracy. All information is given in good faith on the basis of available data, but is subject to change without notice at any time after publication. We decline all responsibility for any information exposed in this publication. You are encouraged to rely solely on your own assessments of market conditions when deciding whether to enter into a financial transaction and whether it meets your needs. The decision to carry out any financial transaction is at the sole risk of the recipients of this information.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a significant risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. 65% of retail investors lose money when trading CFDs with ActivTrades. Consider if you understand how CFDs work and if you can afford to take this high risk of losing your money