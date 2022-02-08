two cases in the Italian expedition

The budget of Italy a Beijing 2022 after the first four days of competitions it is more than flattering, with a haul of five medals, half of the total won at PyeongChang 2018. From exploits like that of Francesca Lollobrigida to confirmations like those of Federica Brignone And Arianna Fontanaemotions were not lacking, but unfortunately also some counter-performance.

Beijing 2022, the controversy breaks out in Italy: the revelation of Marsaglia

The reference goes in particular to the male speedwhere the Italian representatives have sunk so much in the downhill of February 7 as in Super G the next day. The disappointment was above all Dominik Paris, sixth in descent and even 21st in Super G, but in addition to the negative results, the sector is troubled by the controversy triggered by the declarations of Matteo Marsaglia before and after the Super G, where the Roman was the best of the Italians with a modest 18th place.

In fact, Marsaglia had already revealed before the race that he had received, a few hours after the descent, the proposal to give up the second Olympic test in which he was registered to make room for Mattia Cassenot summoned among the seven athletes for Beijing 2022, but still sent to China, officially to be available if any of the owners were affected by the Coronavirus.

Beijing 2022, Rinaldi does not respond to Marsaglia

The invitation to Marsaglia would have been addressed by the technical director Massimo Rinaldiwho would have asked Marsaglia to declare an indisposition, running into the refusal of the athlete, who has increased the dose after the Super G.

“What was proposed to me goes against the values ​​of sport and against what sport has taught me. I should have agreed to declare something not true and that is not in my principles. One can be stronger or less strong, but sport has precise values ​​in which every athlete can and must grow, as well as have fun. It’s a shame”.

Questioned by ‘Rai Sport’ for a reply, Rinaldi declined to comment, merely brandishing the performance of the Italians as disappointing. The fact remains that the case, and also rather hot one, has now exploded and is destined to further undermine the tranquility of a sector, that of Italian men’s alpine skiing, which has been floundering for some time in terms of results, as well as casting a shadow on the entire Federation four years after the Games of Milan-Cortina 2016.

Arianna Fontana threatens: “Milan-Cortina 2026? I don’t know if I’ll be there “

And as if that weren’t enough, even within Arianna Fontana’s entourage the climate is rather effervescent. In the aftermath of the memorable gold medal in the 500m short trackOlympic medal number 10 in the career of the Valtellina, the Italian standard-bearer at PyeongChang 2018 returned to talk about her stormy relationship with the Federation, following the choice of the athlete to be trained by her husband Anthony Lobelloalso at the basis of the decision to leave the sports group of the Fiamme Gialle to compete for the IceLab of Bergamo.

A case that had even removed Arianna from Italy, who had trained for some time with Hungary. The recall of the Games has recomposed the fracture, but only in part, to the point that Fontana was very clear in view of the 2026 event:

Everyone has their opinion, I have mine. I remain convinced of Anthony Lobello’s choice as coach, and yesterday’s gold seems to me the clearest demonstration that it was the right choice. Milan-Cortina? To be there as an athlete they have to change a few things. Otherwise you will see me in another guise ”.

Not even the hunt for the absolute record of Olympic medals for an Italian, the 13 of the fencer Edoardo Mangiarotti, seems to allure Arianna very much: “I have no intention of putting myself, my coach, my family back in the situation I have been in until now. Mangiarotti’s record? I’m just thinking about the next race ”.

OMNISPORT