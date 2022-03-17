Two cases of new Covid variant detected in Israel; look what it is and what were its symptoms

ANDhe covid-19 coronavirus continues to affect the world and its variants continue to appear. The Israeli Ministry of Health reported the detection of two cases due to a variant not identified in the world, which combines the subvariants BA.1 and BA.2.

The Israeli Ministry of Health issued a statement discussing the variant: “It is not yet known in the world and both cases were discovered thanks to PCR tests carried out at the Ben Gurin airport at the entrance to Israel. The contaminated people presented mild symptoms of fever, headaches and muscle aches and did not require special medical care.”

Is the new finding worrying after two positive cases?

Salman Zarka, head of the anticovid strategy of the government of Israel, said it was not concerned for this finding. “The phenomenon of combined variants is well known”, assured for israeli military radio.

Given the “mild” symptoms presented by the two infected people, the new variant has not raised alert in the country.

What are the symptoms for the combination of subvariants BA.1 and BA.2?

The two people infected with this combination of subvariants had symptoms such as fever, headaches and muscle aches. It should be noted that they did not require special medical care.

How many variants of Covid-19 have been registered and which one(s) have been the most dangerous?

So far the known variants of the Covid-19 coronavirus are: alpha, beta, gamma, delta, micron, and deltachron (combination of delta and micron).

