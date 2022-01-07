World

“Two causes” – Time

There was talk of an inevitable massacre. But Covid in Africa was less devastating than expected. Indeed, counting that the vaccination coverage of the African continent in some countries is almost nil, “people die more in Italy”. Behind there would be the young average age that would reduce the mortality rates for the coronavirus, writes Federico Rampini in the Corriere della Sera, while the old Europe, also old at the registry office, has been on its knees for two years.

In the background, the guilt of the West, which produced the vaccine, used it practically alone, or now looks to Africa. “The new African massacre would have been yet another stain on our consciences. A massacre caused by the selfishness of the rich. Why did it not happen like this? The inequality of access to vaccines exists; it is undeniable and unforgivable” writes Rampini.

160 vaccines per hundred inhabitants have already been administered in countries with medium or medium-high income, in the poorest countries on the planet only twelve. “But the lack of access to vaccines was not as lethal as feared. Faced with the data on low mortality, many Westerners turn up their noses: since reality does not coincide with our prejudices, then the statistics must be false – writes Rampini – (…) The difference from the average annual deaths, between 2020-2021 and the pre-Covid era, gives us reliable and sure indications. This flawless measurement confirms that the African massacre never happened, indeed the pandemic is been more benign south of the Sahara. The explanation lies in the average age of those populations: it is 20 years old, compared to 43 in the European Union. The bursting demographic vitality, which we have often considered as one of the African plagues, in this case reveals a positive reverse “.

Not only. For some scientists, the defense also comes from exposure to malaria which in some countries would have allowed the development of other forms of partial immunity against Covid.

