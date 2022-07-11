Two civil guards save the life of a 10-month-old baby who had choked

Two agents of the Civil Guard save the life of a baby who had choked

Laura Baptist Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Two civil guards from the Main Post of Morrojable (Fuerteventura) have saved the life of a ten month old baby that he choked when his mother was giving him medicine.

Two civil guards from Costa Calma were alerted by the security guard at a local hotel, who told them that a baby was suffocating. They rush to the spot and meet a woman in the hotel lobby very nervous with a baby in arms He wasn’t breathing.

The civil guards began a small examination of the baby and observed that he had a bluish toneas well as body stiffness, bloating in the stomach, and a severe straining to try to breathe without being able to do it.

For all these reasons, the agents began the Heimlich maneuveraccompanied by a turn of the baby and a small pressure on the area of ​​the scapula, making the child expel abundant viscous liquid through the nose and mouth, thus recovering a good skin tone and disappearing the rigidity that the area presented of the stomach.

After all the maneuvers carried out by the agents to save the baby’s life, he returned to calm and began to breathe relatively normally once the minutes of absolute nervousness had passed. This performance was vital to stabilize the baby and save its life.

After the same one appeared in the place a doctor who was on vacation staying at the hotel itself and gave a series of guidelines until the ambulance from the Canarian Emergency Service finally arrived. The medical services approved the way to proceed by the agents, who also received thanks from the mother.