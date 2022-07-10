Two civil guards save the life of a baby who choked on medicine

two civil guards of the Main Post of Morrojable (Fuerteventura) they saved a baby’s life of ten months he choked when his mother was giving him medicine. The events occurred on Saturday afternoon, while the little boy was with his family enjoying the summer holidays.

The civil guards, in the exercise of their functions in the town of Costa Calma, were alerted by the hotel security guard of the locality, indicating that a baby was suffocating. Agents rush to the scene and find a woman in the hotel hall very nervous with a baby in her armswhile waiting for his baby was not breathing.

Given the events that occurred, the civil guards began a small examination of the baby and observed that he had a bluish toneas well as body stiffness, swelling in the stomach and a severe effort to trying to breathe without being able to.





For all these reasons, the civil guards began the Heimlich maneuveraccompanied by a turn of the baby and a small pressure on the scapula areaachieving that the smallest expel abundant viscous liquid through the nose and mouththus recovering a good skin tone and disappearing the rigidity that the stomach area had.

After all the maneuvers carried out by the agents to save the life of the baby, this he calmed down and began to breathe with relative normality once the minutes of absolute nervousness have passed. This action was vital for stabilize the baby and save its life.

After the same one appeared in the place a doctor who was on vacation staying at the hotel itself and gave a series of guidelines until the ambulance from the Canarian Emergency Service finally arrived. The medical services approved the way to proceed by the agents, who also received congratulations from the mother for the work done.