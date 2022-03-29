Two Club América players in doubt for the match against Necaxa

This weekend the Shout X Peace Tournament Closing 2022 with the Matchday 12after the FIFA date corresponding to the CONCACAF Qualifying heading to Qatar World Cup 2022where the team America will face in victory stadium to the Necaxahowever, will probably do so with two casualties.

According to information from César Caballero, Juan Otero and Peter Aquinas they are a doubt for the game against the whole of the Ray. According to the ESPN journalist’s report, the former Santos Laguna player did not train on Monday with his teammates due to ankle discomfort, meanwhile, the Peruvian has not yet received a medical discharge.

At first there had been talk that the 26-year-old midfielder would be for this weekend’s game, however, he is not yet 100 percent, so he continues to work separately, so his return to the activity may be for within 15 days when they receive in the Aztec stadium to the Juarez Braves.

Where is America located in Clausura 2022?

The set of Eagles is currently in the fifteenth position of the general table of the Shouts X la Paz Claurua Tournament 2022 with just 10 units, the product of two wins, four draws and five losses, so that against Necaxa they will seek to win as they give place to go little by little climbing positions.