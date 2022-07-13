Two Colombians died after a boat accident in a New York river – USA – International

Two people died and three were left in critical condition this Tuesday when a small boat with more than a dozen crew members capsized in the Hudson River in New York, in front of a tourist area in the middle of the island of Manhattan.

The authorities report that the two deceased are Colombians, identified as Julián Vázques and Lindelia Vásques.

(Also read: The hidden record of singer Freddy Burbano, accused of fatal accident)

According to the authorities at a press conference, the deceased are a 7-year-old boy and a 50-year-old woman, who were rescued by divers from the emergency teams after being trapped under the capsized boat.

Three people, including the ship’s captain, are admitted to hospital in serious condition and another eight have been admitted as patients but are not at risk.

(In other news: US inflation stands at 9.1% and breaks a new 40-year high)

According to the initial data released by the Police, the boat had been rented by a group of family and friends, and its owner was following them nearby on a jet ski.

Around 2:45 p.m. local time (6:45 p.m. GMT) and for reasons that are being investigated, the ship capsized in the river near the Intrepid museum in New York, known for being a huge ship anchored in a tourist area on the west side. from Manhattan.

Police Chief Keechant Seewell assured that the tragedy “could have been much worse” were it not for the quick reaction of two local transport ferries between docks that came to the aid of the crew and rescued nine of them.

(Also read: Tourist fell into the crater of the Vesuvius volcano for taking an ‘extreme’ photo)

The mayor of New York, Eric Adams, congratulated the emergency teams, lamented the deaths and recalled that the water “can be a dangerous place”, so he asked for caution for those who participate in water activities in the rivers or beaches of the city. city ​​this summer.

EFE