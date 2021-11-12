two companies account for most of the Tether received

Over the past seven years, Tether (USDT) has morphed from a renegade cryptocurrency to the industry’s main backing, according to a new report.

Basically, USDT is a bridge between traditional currencies, such as the US dollar, and decentralized digital currencies operating on open blockchain networks.

Independent crypto newspaper Protos has published an in-depth study on the most popular stablecoin and the liquidity providers that distribute it to cryptocurrency platforms.

According to the report, the USDT issued are mainly acquired by only two market makers. Between 2014 and October 2021, Alameda Research and Cumberland received an estimate of $ 60.3 billion in USDT, equivalent to nearly 55% of all outgoing volume. According to Protos, the closest competitor has only issued a few hundred million USDT.

Source: Protos

Alameda Research, led by 29-year-old crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, has acquired $ 36.7 billion or nearly a third of all Tether products. Cumberland Global, the world’s largest crypto liquidity provider, is in second place with $ 23.7 billion received. Cumberland is a subsidiary of DRW Holdings, founded in 1992 and considered one of the world’s leading financial traders.

Protos indicates that Tether’s treasury transferred $ 36.7 billion in USDT to Alameda Research, with $ 31.7 billion (86%) received in the past 12 months. This figure equates to approximately 37% of all USDT outgoing volume.

According to the study, Tether sent over $ 30.1 billion (87%) of Alameda’s USDT to its cryptocurrency and derivatives exchange FTX. However, Alameda also owns wallets on several crypto exchanges. The company received $ 2.1 billion (6%) on Binance, $ 1.7 billion (5%) on Huobi, and $ 115 million on OKEx. The remaining $ 705 million was transferred to non-exchange addresses.

Cumberland, on the other hand, received $ 23.7 billion in USDT. In 2020 alone, it received $ 17.6 billion in USDT (74%) from Tether’s treasury. This figure represents 22% of all recorded USDT outbound volume.

Protos emphasizes Cumberland’s importance as a liquidity source and market maker for Binance, which has been on the exchange since at least the beginning of 2019. Tether has released $ 18.7 billion (79%) in USDT to Cumberland on Binance, and the rest is been distributed on other trading platforms.

The liquidity provider received $ 131.5 million (less than 1%) on Poloniex, 9 million on Bitfinex and another 30 million on Huobi and OKEx.

Tether remains the largest stablecoin in the world by market capitalization. However, the company’s token has recently come under investigation by regulators. As Cointelegraph reported, on October 15 the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission imposed fines of $ 41 million and $ 1.5 million on crypto companies Tether and Bitfinex, respectively, for violations of the Commodity Exchange Act and an earlier CFTC ordinance.