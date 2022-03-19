Two complaints in a gym in Cornigliano for the trade and use of anabolics

An abusive and banned anabolic gymnasium for a value of about 4 thousand euros. This is the toll of a local police raid on a facility in Cornigliano which led to the denunciation of two men.

PS, 61, ran a totally illegal gym and, together with his 51-year-old collaborator LCV, traded products containing prohibited substances to enhance physical performance. The two Italian citizens were denounced in competition for illicit possession of anabolic steroids for the purpose of marketing and for the use or administration of drugs or other substances for the purpose of altering the competitive performance of athletes.

The abusive activity was discovered thanks to a report received by the local police officers, which led to an official investigation by the operators of the Historic Center. The checks confirmed that the manager lacked any commercial authorization and permit to carry out the activity, which, therefore, was completely abusive.

Yesterday, Wednesday 15 March, the agents went to the Cornigliano district, in the premises of the business, to carry out a search. At that moment, one of the two later reported was present inside the gym. Inside a cabinet, five boxes of well-known brand electric toothbrushes were found (with a commercial value of around 600 euros), four packs of supplements containing 34 tubes of tablets, worth around 340 euros, two jars – always of supplements – worth around 36 euros and five bottles of body creams (estimated value: around 235 euros). Questioned, PS was unable to justify by receipt of the origin of the products, probably intended for sale to customers, or in any case made available to gym-goers.

The search continued in the massage room. Here, inside a bag, local police operators found some packs of medicines that require a medical prescription, containing substances used to artificially increase physical performance. The man stated that his collaborator was in charge of the management of those products. The agents then went to the home of the latter, to proceed, in the face of the testimony of the gym manager, with the search of the apartment.

Here the agents found 28 packs of 11 different drugs, containing ampoules and tablets containing anabolic substances with prohibited active ingredients, were hidden in the container of the sofa bed, along with 28 syringes for intramuscular injections. From the sale of these pharmaceutical products, the man would have potentially made between 3,500 and 4000 euros.

All the drugs were seized, along with a taser and a katana that LCV held illegally at home and for which he was also denounced for illegal possession of weapons.