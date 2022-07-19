Two Costa Rican initiatives win international social entrepreneurship competitions in Mexico and Colombia

The projects of the Indi initiative and a group of students from the University of Costa Rica (UCR) were the winners of two international contests held this week in Mexico and Colombia in the area of ​​social entrepreneurship.

Indi was the winner of Social Skin 2022, an award promoted by Grupo Bolívar – Davivienda that recognizes the best technology-based ventures (startups) with environmental and social impact in Central America, Colombia and Mexico.

“Going through Social Skin reiterates to us that, although founding an impact initiative can sometimes seem very challenging and complex, its true potential will only be reached if it is immersed in collaborative environments with other founders and mentors,” said Carlos Ramírez, co-founder of Indi .

In the Grupo Bolívar – Davivienda call, 450 ventures were registered, of which 14 were selected finalists and six declared winners from four countries in the region and including the Costa Rican startup, whose solution consists of a digital platform that allows the understanding of patterns of income, expenses and behavior of the self-employed sector and informal companies.

The winning startups will receive support for the sustainability and scalability of innovation and financial support to develop the project.

For the former, in alliance with the Fundación Bolívar Davivienda’s Emprende País Program, the winners will receive mentoring for the development and strengthening of their enterprises. For the second, the winners with startups in the growth stage will receive $12,000 and those with a functional prototype or that are in an early stage will receive $7,000 for the execution of the work plan.

Social Skin, began in 2019, and since then there have been five editions that add up to more than 6,000 young participants from Central America, Colombia and Mexico.

university contest copied!

Michelle Rodriguez Umaña, Valeria Peña Sequeira, Miguel Blanco Mora and Fabiola Torres Castillo, UCR students, were recognized for first place in the Sfera 2022 competition, held at the TEC in Monterrey, Mexico.

They will receive a full scholarship to study at the Camilo José Cela University in Madrid, which coordinated the competition. “This experience changes the way we see and understand the world,” said Rodriguez.

In Sfera 2022, human rights defense projects from 11 universities and more than 50 students from Latin America and Europe competed, among which the UCR initiative obtained the highest score.

The students presented a project entitled “Sunflower” (in honor of the UCR symbol) which consists of a manual for the ecological literacy of people with disabilities, their role in the fight for climate change and how to become agents of change.

The process began last January and each participating group received training and tools to develop a social innovation project until the previous June in which they discovered a problem in their countries and could contribute with a solution aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda. The projects were presented on July 7 at the Monterrey TEC.

The project of the UCR students received the support of the University Agency for Entrepreneurship Management (AUGE), the National Learning Institute (INA) and the Educational Research Institute (INIE) of the same institution. previous January received 45 applications and the four students were selected.

Global startup competition copied!

Simultaneously, the Parque Tec entrepreneurship incubator and accelerator invited local startups to participate in the Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC), organized by the Global Entrepreneurship Network and Monsha’at and which offers $1 million in prizes plus additional investment opportunities, as well as in-kind support.

In Costa Rica, the local winners will receive business support for two months from Parque Tec and access to potential investors and the international network of contacts.

All applicants will receive access to EWC Accelerates, a virtual training program that helps entrepreneurs hone their skills and increase their chances of winning their national competitions and advancing to the global finals.

EWC’s online platform also offers access to benefits with the top EWC100 receiving $100,000 in in-kind services from partners including AWS, Freshworks, Google Cloud, Hubspot, Stripe, Zoom and more.

Since its launch in 2019, the World Cup of Entrepreneurship has attracted 400,000 entries from 200 countries and connected founders with more than $3 million in cash prizes and an additional $256 million in benefits and free support and services. Last year the Costa Rican startup Ainnovatech was a finalist in Saudi Arabia.

Local registration is open until next August 11 and the national finals will take place in the same month. In October, all global finalists will be invited to participate in an intensive virtual startup bootcamp. The top EWC100 will advance to participate in the EWC Global Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in November 2022. More than 2,000 entrepreneurs from 200 countries are expected to participate globally.

“It is a great opportunity for Tica startups to register,” said Marcelo Lebendiker, president of Parque Tec.