two crew members injured

Filming is currently underway in Greece The Mercenaries 4, new chapter of the action saga with Sylvester Stallone, and in recent days we have seen a photo of 50 Cent from the set. As we learn from Millennium Films, however, two incidents recently involved the crew, fortunately without serious consequences.

The injured are a painter, who fell from a height during pre-production and needed hospitalization, and a assistant director, injured in the foot by a vehicle driven by a stuntman. Both of them are fine, and a production rep said he is taking it on set “every possible precaution to ensure the safety of the whole crew. “

At the end of October it seemed like that The Mercenaries 4 it would have been directed by Dolph Lundrgen, among the protagonists of the film together with Stallone among others, Megan Fox, Jason Statham and Andy Garcia. Behind the camera is Scott Waugh.

These are not the first incidents that have occurred since the franchise debut. In 2011, for example, one stuntmant lost a life, and another was injured, while filming in Bulgaria. The same Sylvester Stallone, in an old promotional interview, he had stated: “When I do The Mercenaries I break my neck, I break my spine and I dislodge my shoulders. I fell on my back and I had to put some metal in there.”