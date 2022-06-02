Two Cubans in Pinar del Río sing Hotel California and the video goes viral

Two Cubans in Pinar del Río played the song “Hotel California” on guitar in a park and the video has gone viral on social networks.

Initially published on Tik Tok, the clip was shared by the Facebook joke page “Ríete Cubano”, where it has received more than 2,500 shares and more than 500 comments.

The Cuban humorist Ulises Toirac has also taken it to his profile. “They have to see this… I’ve got my guts out!” he wrote next to the video.

Dozens of users have reacted to the post. “It’s true that the Cubans are the Cubans, ñoooo tremendous acoustic version”, “Way to laugh… But hey… what matters is the attitude”, “My brother, tremendous version of Hotel California in an extraterrestrial language. Who was the teacher who made the arrangements? But for the other, my brother sends the Martian dictionary… hehehehehe I agree with you, the man has a tremendous voice, despite the Kurdish one, “are some of the comments that can be read in the post .

“Those two men who did not go to any school but one tries to sing and the other who did not go to any music school plays the guitar without anyone teaching him, I tell you because I am from that town. At least they have the courage not to care about staying ridiculous but enjoy the moment when many people go to that place in the afternoon to try to forget their sorrows thinking that alcohol will solve everything as a friend said Here in Cuba the best way to be is drunk or crazy and they prefer to be drunk and sing hahahaha,” commented another user.

Hotel California, the great success of The Eagles, even managed to make the album on which it was published outsell Michael Jackson’s Thriller. It was composed by Don Henley, vocalist and founder of the band, and is part of their fifth album.

The song was born in a hotel called California, in a small town in Mexico. Curiously, the group claims that they never stayed in that hotel, but in the place referred to on the album cover, which is a building in Beverly Hills.

Hotel California catapulted the group to fame from the moment it was released, in 1976, and is recognized throughout the world.

From time to time, videos of Cubans that go viral arrive on the networks. On many occasions it is about funny scenes, unusual events or people singing.

A year ago, a Cuban went viral by showing his talent with the interpretation of the song “The last kiss”, popularized by the Puerto Rican salsero Marc Anthony.

In the video, the man is seen singing for a group that is sitting around him in a river, the popular theme.

“The last kiss I put on your lips, I still feel it. You gave me a hug and with a sad face you said goodbye”, the Cuban can be heard singing.

The man was identified on the networks as Geannis Richards Pérez González, who lives in Havana although he is a native of Sagua de Tánamo, in the province of Holguín.