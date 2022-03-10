Two damages of COVID-19, guide to safe abortion, Syria… Wednesday’s news

Two years of pandemic in America: almost half the global death toll and 248 million unvaccinated

Close to the second anniversary of the declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic by the World Health Organization, the director general of the UN agency warned this Wednesday that despite the global decrease in deaths and cases the pandemic is far from over, and it won’t end anywhere until it ends everywhere.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu recalled that more than six million people have already died from the disease and stressed that the virus continues to evolve. He added that there are still huge obstacles to getting vaccines, tests and treatments to all the places where they are needed.

For her part, the director of the Pan American Health Organization highlighted today at a press conference the devastating impact that the coronavirus has caused in the American continent.

“With more than 2.6 million lives lost, we have recorded the highest number of COVID deaths of any region in the world. Nearly half of all global deaths occurred in the Americas, despite the fact that less than 13% of the world’s people live in our region.This is a tragedy of enormous proportions, the effects of which will be felt for years,” he stressed.

Carissa Etienne explained that we must learn to live with the virus, adapt quickly to new changes and that we must be prepared to reinforce public health measures if cases increase again.

Lastly, he stressed that in Latin America and the Caribbean there are still some 248 million people who have not yet received their first dose of the vaccine, mostly in rural, neglected or hard-to-reach areas.





WHO approved new rapid antigen tests that are being distributed globally.

WHO approves the use of self-diagnostic tests for COVID-19

Dr. Tedros also indicated that given the drastic reduction in the number of tests that has been observed lately, the Organization today published a new series of guidelines in which it recommends self-diagnostic tests for detection of COVID-19, in addition to examinations carried out by professionals. .

The recommendation follows confirmation that users can reliably and accurately take this type of test, and that self-testing can reduce inequalities in access to testing.

WHO and its partners are urgently seeking more funding to ensure that all countries that need self-tests can receive them as soon as possible.

Regarding the Organization’s response to the Russian offensive in Ukraine, Tedros explained that 81 metric tons of supplies have already been delivered to that country and that a stockpile of supplies is also being prepared for health centers throughout Ukraine, especially in the most affected areas.

The UN agency has verified 18 attacks on health facilities in Ukraine.





Limitations on abortions can drive women and girls towards unsafe procedures.

New guidelines to help countries provide access to safe abortions

Continuing with health issues, the World Health Organization published today a series of guidelines on the practice of voluntary interruption of pregnancy that seek to protect the health of women and girls, and help prevent the more than 25 million abortions unsafe events that occur annually.

The guide’s more than 50 recommendations are based on the latest scientific evidence and cover clinical practice, health service delivery, and policies designed to support quality abortion care.

These include sharing tasks among a larger number of health workers, ensuring access to medical abortion pills, and making sure accurate information is available to everyone who needs it.

For the first time, the guidelines also include recommendations on the use of telemedicine, which helped facilitate access to abortion and family planning services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unsafe abortions cause some 39,000 deaths annually and lead to hospitalization for millions of women with complications. Most of these deaths are concentrated in low-income countries – more than 60% in Africa and 30% in Asia – and among those living in the most vulnerable situations.





A girl and a woman walk in front of destroyed buildings in the city of Maarat al-Numaan, in Idlib, Syria.

UN calls for review of sanctions on Syria

The UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria today warned in a new report that the recent escalation of violence, coupled with the collapse of the war economy and a devastating humanitarian crisis, is inflicting new levels of hardship and suffering on the civilian population it has already endured more than ten years of conflict.

More than half of the population is displaced, 90% of Syrians live in poverty, 12 million are food insecure, and more than 14 million require humanitarian assistance.

Syria is also facing its worst drought in decades and inflation, which was already close to 140% at the beginning of the year, continues to spiral out of control when the price of basic products had already skyrocketed.

Furthermore, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is expected to only add to price pressure, likely pushing more Syrians into poverty.

Faced with deteriorating living conditions, the Commission called for a review of the implementation and impact of the sanctions currently imposed on Syria.