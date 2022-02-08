two days in Bastoni, one in Inzaghi. Fine for Lautaro

Inter pays for the derby. Three days after the Milanese derby they arrived today the decisions of the Sports Judge: two days off for Bastoni (for insulting expressions towards the referee) e one for the technician Simone Inzaghi (plus a fine of 15 thousand euros for disrespectful expressions) while for Lautaro Martinez a fine of 10 thousand euros for the dispute with Theo Hernandez. For the latter, expelled at the end of the race, a stop round and a fine of 5 thousand euros. Among other decisions, for Roma there is a one-day disqualification imposed on Zaniolo.

Going into the details of the decisions of the Sports Judge, Sticks he was disqualified for two rounds “for having, at the end of the match addressed to the match officials, an insulting expression, reiterating this attitude twice, despite the invitation to stop; infringement detected by an Assistant “. The penalty for Simone Inzaghi it arrived instead because the Inter coach “at the end of the match, in the tunnel that leads to the changing rooms, approaching the referee, uttered seriously disrespectful expressions towards the same”. Lautaro Martinez (protagonist in spite of himself yesterday of the social uproar for an alleged spit that has never been to the detriment of Theo Hernandez) pays a 10 thousand euro fine for the dispute against the AC Milan winger “detected by the collaborators of the federal prosecutor.” Unlike Bastoni and Inzaghi, he will be present at the Maradona against Napoli next Saturday.

For Theo Hernandez, on the other hand, one day of disqualification (as foreseen for the red card taken at the end of the game for the foul on Dumfries) with a fine of 5 thousand euros “for having been responsible for a serious foul of play; for having also, at the 50th of the second half, taken a provocative attitude towards the opposing supporters; the latter infringement detected by the collaborators of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office “.

Among other decisions, the judge decided to stop Zaniolo (Rome) for a day with a warning for “non-regulatory behavior on the pitch (Eighth penalty); for having, at the 50th of the second half, challenged a decision of the clerk of the course with disrespectful words “.

Also disqualified for a round, Ebuehi and Ceccaroni (Venice), Mandragora and Lukic (Turin), Musso (Atalanta), Ostigard (Genoa), Torreira and Bonaventura (Fiorentina), Arslan (Udinese), De Silvestri (Bologna), Deiola ( Cagliari), Raspadori and Scamacca (Sassuolo).

Finally, among the companies fine of 5 thousand euros to Milan “To have his supporters, at the 38th of the first half, threw a coin into the playground that hit a steward without damaging consequences” and fine of 5 thousand euros to Salernitana “In order to have his supporters, during the course of the match, he threw some objects of various kinds in the enclosure and on the playing field”.