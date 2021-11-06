two dead and tourists on the run

Beach vacation with tragedy in Yucatan. It was three in the afternoon of last Thursday all‘Hyatt Ziva Riviera, a hotel half an hour south of Cancun. The resort was celebrating a special extension of dia de los muertos, the colorful Mexican celebration of the 2nd of November, especially dedicated to LGBT guests. The long stretch of beach, overlooked by several five-star hotels, was crowded with tourists at siesta time; some were playing volleyball and others were lying on sun loungers when a piece of the harsh Mexican reality broke into the luxury resort.

LANDED IN 15

A motor boat approached the shore; the fifteen or so people on board rushed down to the shoreline and began firing machine gun shots. It was the raid of a mafia family, aimed at capturing the leader of a rival gang. Unofficial government sources said yesterday that the kidnapping would go ahead, but that two of the attackers lost their lives in the shooting, to which the head bather’s bodyguards contributed. For the rest of the tourists, the fire exchange was just the beginning of a nightmare that lasted several hours. Everyone tried confusingly for safety by running through the thin strip of palm trees and gardens that separates the beach from the hotels. A chaotic scene, in which one of the unfortunates who was closest to the commandos’ landing point was hit and wounded in the head by a shot with the butt of a pistol. None of the tourists were in the sights of the attackers, and all managed to gather safely in the hotel lobby, without receiving any explanation as to what was happening. Back in the room where they had been advised to lock themselves and not open the door to anyone, they feared for hours that what they had just experienced was a terrorist attack that targeted them. Fortunately, the fire skirmish ended on the beach, and at the end of the mission the armed team left in the same boat with which it had arrived. It is not the first time in recent months that violence has erupted in the dolce vita of Bahia Petempich, the long strip of white beaches and crystal clear water that runs along the state of Quintana Roo. Two weeks ago, the occasional killing of two young female tourists in a restaurant in Tulum caused a sensation. A Californian blogger of Indian origin and a German friend of hers were mowed down by bullets fired by two rival gangs inside the club.

THE INVESTIGATIONS

Subsequent investigations led to police raids on the bases of two criminal groups: Los Pelones and Los Compich, in which commercial quantities of drugs, weapons and ammunition were found. In October, a round-up by the Playa del Carmen police took 26 people, mostly small drug dealers, to jails after a law enforcement officer was shot dead, and her body was found. hours later in the trunk of a car. The Yucatan peninsula and the Caribbean coast had so far been largely spared from the infiltration of violence that afflicts large swathes of territory throughout the country, and the cliché is that the sanctity of tourism was a guarantee against criminal incidents.

The contagion on the Riviera Maya is particularly insidious because it affects the tourism business, which represents 8.2% of the Mexican GDP. President Obrador announced ambitious investment plans in Quintana Roo this year, with the construction of an international airport in Tulum, and the opening of a railway station along the Maya Train line, which will connect the smaller beaches along the coast. with the city of Cancun. The beach warfare in front of the Hyatt Ziva Riviera is certainly not the best incentive for the future tourist development of the area.