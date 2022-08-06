News

Two dead when struck by lightning near the White House

Photo of Zach Zach1 day ago
0 99 2 minutes read

Two people died and many others were seriously injured when struck by lightning on Thursday night near the White House in Washington, local police confirmed to AFP on Friday.

“Two people were pronounced dead after being struck by lightning in Lafayette Square”a few meters from the White House fence, police said.

They are a couple from rural Wisconsin: James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, authorities said.

The other two victims remain “in critical condition”according to the police.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre offered condolences to the families of the deceased in a statement. “We pray for those who are still fighting for their lives,” she added.

Lightning struck Thursday in the public park that borders the US president’s residence minutes before 7:00 p.m. (23:00 GMT).

In the photos published by the fire department, dozens of rescue vehicles are seen in the tree-covered square in the middle of the storm.

The probability of being struck by lightning is one in a million, according to data from US health authorities.

The spokesman for the Washington fire department, Vito Maggiolo, insisted on the need to take shelter in a safe place when lightning strikes. “Trees are not safe places.”

}); fbq('track', 'PageView');

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach1 day ago
0 99 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Inauguration of Gustavo Petro as president of Colombia, live

2 hours ago

Miriam Germán swears in two new deputy attorneys

3 hours ago

Negligence that caused the accident at the Matanzas Supertanker Base

3 hours ago

Herrera Velutini contributed thousands of dollars to Boris Johnson’s party, according to the Financial Times

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button