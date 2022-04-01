Two deaths from covid in Medellín after six days without reports

After adjusting six days without reports by covid-19, the Ministry of Health reported the death of two women in the city. The 83-year-old victim was reported this Wednesday, while the one on Thursday was 36 years old, according to the national consolidated report.

The last victim of the virus had been a 61-year-old woman.who was reported in the report of March 24, but who actually died on the 17th. Although the good streak was broken, these figures confirm the positive forecasts of the National Institute of Health on the decline of the pandemic.

Regarding the number of positives, This Thursday, 29 cases were registered in the department. With this figure, Antioquia ranked fourth in the national total of daily infections (365), after Bogotá (159), Boyacá (36) and Santander (32).