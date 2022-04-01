Two deaths from covid in Medellín after six days without reports

After adjusting six days without reports by covid-19, the Ministry of Health reported the death of two women in the city. The 83-year-old victim was reported this Wednesday, while the one on Thursday was 36 years old, according to the national consolidated report.
The last victim of the virus had been a 61-year-old woman.who was reported in the report of March 24, but who actually died on the 17th. Although the good streak was broken, these figures confirm the positive forecasts of the National Institute of Health on the decline of the pandemic.
Regarding the number of positives, This Thursday, 29 cases were registered in the department. With this figure, Antioquia ranked fourth in the national total of daily infections (365), after Bogotá (159), Boyacá (36) and Santander (32).
In terms of ICU occupancy, the percentage in Medellín is 89.6%, with 561 of 626 beds enabled. In the department, the total is 83.5%, with ICU patients out of a total of 892 places available. Itagüí, with an occupancy of 87.5%, is the Paisa municipality with the highest occupancy after the capital.
According to the consolidated newspaper of the Antioquia Health Section, the ICUs were occupied like this until this Thursday: 13 covid patients, 33 suspects and 694 non-covid. The majority, then, receive intensive care due to other comorbidities.
To date there are 124 cases that are being monitored in Medellín and 22 are distributed between Rionegro, Envigado, La Estrella, Cañasgordas, Caucasia, Concordia, Marinilla, Sabaneta, Carmen de Viboral, San Pedro de Urabá, Tarazá, San Vicente. , Guarne, Bello and Itagüí.
Regarding advances in vaccination, there were 12,735 doses applied this Wednesday, March 29 —the most up-to-date figure—. with that number, the department added 11.3 million applied doses. The challenge, however, is to complete the vaccination schedules for nearly 100,000 children between the ages of 12 and 17, and to make progress in the subregions that are lagging behind.